Salute the Badge Road Show heads to Marshall, Texas

Houston, Texas- Community activist Quanell X along with the family and friends of 24-year-old Felicia Marie Johnson are asking for the community’s help in locating Johnson. Johnson has been missing since April 15. She was last seen getting into a vehicle with an unknown male in the 10300 block of W. Little York Rd. outside of Cover Girls. Police do not have a description of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO