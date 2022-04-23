ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Posting vacation pics safely

wpsdlocal6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust can't wait to post those vacation photos? Here's how to do...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

The best family vacation trips for summer 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Over the past two years the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many of our travel plans. But according to...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Only Large U.S. Flagged Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America, the only large U.S. flagged cruise ship, has resumed cruises. Pride of America offers week long sailings around Hawaii and is NCL’s 15th cruise ship to return to service. Pride of America’s itinerary includes overnights in Maui and Kauai, allowing for more...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
#Vacation
AOL Corp

This floating yacht villa in Florida has a rooftop deck, hot tub, and panoramic glass windows

You deserve a vacation — one that's unlike any other. One that's cool, stylish, and unique. Enter: The Yacht Villa in Florida. Offered by The Nightfall Group, a VIP travel concierge and luxury rentals service, the property is a first-of-its-kind autonomous floating villa located off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Though it's shaped like a yacht, don't expect to take the vessel out for a cruise as it's permanently docked 20 feet above the water.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrillist

Cancún & Tulum Hotels Are Requesting Guests Promise to Abstain from Illegal Drug Use

Officials in Quintana Roo, Mexico are attempting to lower the amount of tourist drug use in the state. One way they hope to spread awareness about the dangers of using illicit drugs is by requiring travelers from the United States and other countries to sign a special document. The document is an agreement between the hotel and the traveler that essentially acts as a warning: Consuming and transporting drugs in Mexico is illegal, and anyone caught doing either will face the consequences.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
The Independent

‘Everywhere Babies’, a picture book celebrating infants, becomes latest book banned in Florida

A picture book called Everywhere Babies, which celebrates infants, is the latest book to be banned in Florida schools. The Washington Post reports that the book was the target of a ban in a dozen school libraries in Walton County, Florida. The district's superintendent, Russel Hughes, told WJGH-TV that it was "necessary in this moment for me to make that decision and I did it for just a welfare of all involved, including our constituents, our teachers, and our students." Other books – mainly those dealing with topics like race, LGBTQ people, sex or other topics deemed inappropriate for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFAR

The 10 Best Hotels in Aruba for a Truly Local Stay

The Renaissance Aruba boasts its own private island with beachside cabanas and resident flamingos. With everything from sprawling resorts and boutique hotels to luxury condos and a city stay with two private beaches, Aruba offers endless ways to experience island life. The picturesque beaches along Aruba’s west coast lend the...

