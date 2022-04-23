Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Ejected vs. Suns After Flagrant 2 Shove

The New Orleans center got physical with Jae Crowder in the middle of Game 3, resulting in his ejection.

Jaxson Hayes had an eventful night during Game 3 of the Pelicans-Suns first-round series. First, the 6’11” Hayes got dunked on by Suns guard Landry Shamet. Then, the third-year man lost his cool a bit, shoving Suns forward Jae Crowder to the ground away from a play.

Hayes was given a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game for the incident.

Hayes started the game but only played 10 minutes on the night, recording four points and six rebounds before the ejection. He will potentially receive further punishment when the NBA reviews the play.

This is not the first time Hayes got too physical in a game this season. Last month, he picked up a flagrant 1 vs. the Lakers for shoving LeBron James in response to getting elbowed in the ribs.

Hayes has played a key role for the Pelicans during his third season. The center played in 70 games during the season, starting 28 of them, averaging a career-high 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

