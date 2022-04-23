ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Ejected vs. Suns After Flagrant 2 Shove

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNwbd_0fHnPwbT00

The New Orleans center got physical with Jae Crowder in the middle of Game 3, resulting in his ejection.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jaxson Hayes had an eventful night during Game 3 of the Pelicans-Suns first-round series. First, the 6’11” Hayes got dunked on by Suns guard Landry Shamet. Then, the third-year man lost his cool a bit, shoving Suns forward Jae Crowder to the ground away from a play.

Hayes was given a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game for the incident.

Hayes started the game but only played 10 minutes on the night, recording four points and six rebounds before the ejection. He will potentially receive further punishment when the NBA reviews the play.

This is not the first time Hayes got too physical in a game this season. Last month, he picked up a flagrant 1 vs. the Lakers for shoving LeBron James in response to getting elbowed in the ribs.

Hayes has played a key role for the Pelicans during his third season. The center played in 70 games during the season, starting 28 of them, averaging a career-high 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Sits Courtside at Utah Jazz Game in Cream Outfit Alongside Floyd Mayweather & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Vonn made an appearance in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday night to sit courtside for a Utah Jazz basketball game. Vonn wore a head-to-toe cream ensemble for the outing, consisting of a tank top, matching pants and cashmere cardigan. The retired Olympic skier wore cream padded strap sandals to complete the look. During the game, Vonn could be seen mingling with former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, along with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “Meetings,” she captioned on Instagram with a photo of the group. It was seemingly a nod to sports and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hayes, LA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Mark Jackson
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns After Flagrant 2#The Pelicans Suns#Lakers#Mike D Antoni Daily Cover#Wnba
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NJ.com

At 85, former Knicks great is still kicking up a storm with documentary

It was a time when the NCAA and the NIT could never be accused of being colorblind. No non-white team had ever been invited to their invitation-only block parties. Meanwhile, down in Nashville, Tenn., a man named John McClendon had begun an incredible coaching career at what was then named Tennessee A&I College. Recognized as the first African American basketball coach at a predominantly white university and the first African American head coach in any professional sport, McClendon didn’t know it just yet, but a teenaged Renaissance man-in-training, was playing in a high school basketball game that would change both of their lives.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy