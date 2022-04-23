Spartan Invite with dramatic action in day one

KEARNEY, Neb. — UNK held its annual Legends Classic in the Health and Sports Center Saturday, concluding its spring practice season going against competition from all around the Cornhusker State. Teams from Hastings College, Doane, and Bellevue helped fill out a nine-team field that included two Loper squads: UNK...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball team defeated Kansas, 3-1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17), on Saturday in a spring exhibition match in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,117 at the Heartland Events Center. Madi Kubik had 20 kills on .311 hitting, and Whitney Lauenstein had 12...
GOTHENBURG – Buoyed by John Beier’s 78 and a fourth-place finish, the Sidney Red Raider boys golf team shot their way to a fifth-place tie at the Gothenburg Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday at Wildhorse Golf Course in Gothenburg. Sidney’s 353 team total tied the Raiders with Broken Bow, one stroke ahead of seventh-place Northwest.
As the morning fog drifted through Lincoln, the Nebraska baseball team boarded a bus Thursday morning for a ride to the airport and a flight to Indiana. It wasn't easy to see out the windows as NU got on the road. But one thing is perfectly clear: Nebraska has five Big Ten weekends left, and needs to win as many of those 15 conference games as possible to have a chance at the postseason.
Kansas gave Nebraska a fight during a spring match in Grand Island. But the Huskers made the plays down the stretch to escape the Jayhawks 26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17 in front of a sold-out crowd of a 6,117 Saturday at the Heartland Events Center. Nebraska was playing its first competitive...
GRAND ISLAND — The people in Grand Island were scheduled to get the Nebraska volleyball team to their town in 2020, but the early days of the pandemic didn't allow that to happen. But Husker volleyball didn’t forget. So on Friday evening, the Huskers’ team bus rolled back...
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett get together to discuss several transfer portal topics, including Casey Rogers' entrance. The Nebraska softball team's winning streak went down Saturday, but not without a fight. A late game-tying Husker rally was spoiled by Wisconsin's Ally Miklesh, who hit a walk-off single...
DAVID CITY – The David City Scouts hosted their annual invite on Wednesday at the David City Country Club. A total of 11 teams took part in the tournament which was won by Yutan with a team score of 322. Finishing in second place with a stroke total of 329 were the Columbus Lakeview Vikings and the Heartland Huskies were third with a final score of 334.
Burwell won the team title at the Sandhill/Thedford boys golf invitational on Thursday. Burwell, South Loup, and Sandhills Valley all finished with a team score of 389. After a three team playoff, Burwell was declared the team champion. Sandhills Valley was second and South Loup came in third. Dillon Critel of Burwell was the individual champion with a low round of 73. Colbi Smith of South Loup was runner-up with a 75. Others from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area who finished in the top ten included:
In recent weeks, some college volleyball coaches across the nation have taken to social media, advocating that more matches should be on TV, especially during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. That came after seeing the large viewership numbers for Nebraska’s national championship match against Wisconsin in December, and...
• The Nebraska volleyball team plays its only spring match of the season when it heads to Grand Island to face Kansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center. • Saturday's match will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media. A free live stream will be available to watch at NebraskaPublicMedia.org.
NORFOLK, Neb.-- Springtime around Nebraska means golf courses are opening back up for the season. At the Norfolk Country Club, high school students around northeast Nebraska were on the greens enjoying a great day to golf on Thursday. “Today [on Thursday], we have Lutheran High Northeast’s invite. We’ve got 12...
LINCOLN — Lincoln East clinched a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference championship Friday night with a 2-0 win over Kearney High. The Spartans improve to 9-3 on the year while Kearney falls to 9-4. Aiden Nachi scored Lincoln East’s first goal 28 minutes into the game. Tommie Stumpff...
NEBRASKA CITY - On the first beautiful day for baseball of the spring, spectators were treated to a fabulous game Thursday night at Clemmy Holmes Field. A true pitcher's duel broke out between Plattsmouth and Nebraska City in a game that went eight innings. The Pioneers and Blue Devils combined...
Huskers 'honor our commitment' by playing in Grand Island, defeat Kansas in sold-out spring match. Nebraska was supposed to play in Grand Island in 2020, but the pandemic got in the way. Two years later, John Cook and company made good on a promise.
COLUMBUS - The Lincoln Southwest earned their tenth victory of the season on Friday evening. The Silver Hawks defeated the Discoverers 2-0 thanks to goals from Jillian Lane and Aniya Seymore. Check out highlights in the video above!. #4 LINCOLN SW (10-2) 1 1 - 2 COLUMBUS (9-4) 0 0...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team’s schedule for this weekend has been adjusted due to inclement weather in Madison, Wis., on Friday. The Huskers first game, which was set for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. (CT), will now take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (CT).
