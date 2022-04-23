ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Spartan Invite with dramatic action in day one

By Eddie Messel
1011now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores and finishes from day one of the Spartan Invite in...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

UNK holds Legends Classic to wrap up spring season

KEARNEY, Neb. — UNK held its annual Legends Classic in the Health and Sports Center Saturday, concluding its spring practice season going against competition from all around the Cornhusker State. Teams from Hastings College, Doane, and Bellevue helped fill out a nine-team field that included two Loper squads: UNK...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska volleyball wins spring game against Kansas in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball team defeated Kansas, 3-1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17), on Saturday in a spring exhibition match in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,117 at the Heartland Events Center. Madi Kubik had 20 kills on .311 hitting, and Whitney Lauenstein had 12...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beier's 78 Paces Sidney Golf at Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – Buoyed by John Beier’s 78 and a fourth-place finish, the Sidney Red Raider boys golf team shot their way to a fifth-place tie at the Gothenburg Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday at Wildhorse Golf Course in Gothenburg. Sidney’s 353 team total tied the Raiders with Broken Bow, one stroke ahead of seventh-place Northwest.
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Telegraph

A clear picture emerges for Husker baseball as NU embarks on final month of regular season

As the morning fog drifted through Lincoln, the Nebraska baseball team boarded a bus Thursday morning for a ride to the airport and a flight to Indiana. It wasn't easy to see out the windows as NU got on the road. But one thing is perfectly clear: Nebraska has five Big Ten weekends left, and needs to win as many of those 15 conference games as possible to have a chance at the postseason.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartan#North Star#Koln#First Round#Lincoln East 17#Energy#Lincoln Southwest#Espn
York News-Times

Huskies finish third at David City Golf Invitational

DAVID CITY – The David City Scouts hosted their annual invite on Wednesday at the David City Country Club. A total of 11 teams took part in the tournament which was won by Yutan with a team score of 322. Finishing in second place with a stroke total of 329 were the Columbus Lakeview Vikings and the Heartland Huskies were third with a final score of 334.
DAVID CITY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Burwell Wins Team Title at Sandhills/Thedford Boys Golf Invite After 3 Team Playoff

Burwell won the team title at the Sandhill/Thedford boys golf invitational on Thursday. Burwell, South Loup, and Sandhills Valley all finished with a team score of 389. After a three team playoff, Burwell was declared the team champion. Sandhills Valley was second and South Loup came in third. Dillon Critel of Burwell was the individual champion with a low round of 73. Colbi Smith of South Loup was runner-up with a 75. Others from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area who finished in the top ten included:
BURWELL, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Face Kansas in Grand Island

• The Nebraska volleyball team plays its only spring match of the season when it heads to Grand Island to face Kansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center. • Saturday's match will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media. A free live stream will be available to watch at NebraskaPublicMedia.org.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Country Club enjoying a successful course opening while others struggle

NORFOLK, Neb.-- Springtime around Nebraska means golf courses are opening back up for the season. At the Norfolk Country Club, high school students around northeast Nebraska were on the greens enjoying a great day to golf on Thursday. “Today [on Thursday], we have Lutheran High Northeast’s invite. We’ve got 12...
NORFOLK, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln East shuts out Kearney to claim share of HAC soccer title

LINCOLN — Lincoln East clinched a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference championship Friday night with a 2-0 win over Kearney High. The Spartans improve to 9-3 on the year while Kearney falls to 9-4. Aiden Nachi scored Lincoln East’s first goal 28 minutes into the game. Tommie Stumpff...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Watch now: Huskers take the court in Grand Island

Huskers 'honor our commitment' by playing in Grand Island, defeat Kansas in sold-out spring match. Nebraska was supposed to play in Grand Island in 2020, but the pandemic got in the way. Two years later, John Cook and company made good on a promise.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Southwest takes down Columbus 2-0

COLUMBUS - The Lincoln Southwest earned their tenth victory of the season on Friday evening. The Silver Hawks defeated the Discoverers 2-0 thanks to goals from Jillian Lane and Aniya Seymore. Check out highlights in the video above!. #4 LINCOLN SW (10-2) 1 1 - 2 COLUMBUS (9-4) 0 0...
COLUMBUS, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska softball series with Wisconsin schedule adjusted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team’s schedule for this weekend has been adjusted due to inclement weather in Madison, Wis., on Friday. The Huskers first game, which was set for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. (CT), will now take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (CT).
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy