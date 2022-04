Georgia Baseball won the opening game of its series Friday night on the road at Alabama, beating the Crimson Tide by a score of 4-2. It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to strike, scoring all four of their runs in the first inning. Ben Anderson led off with a single before moving to third on a single two batters later by Connor Tate. After Corey Collins walked and loaded the bases, a Parks Harber fly out to right allowed Anderson to score. Then, on the next at bat, Cole Wagner homered to left field, putting Georgia ahead 4-0.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO