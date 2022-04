MILROY — Reedsville was supposed to be one of the top teams in the Mifflin County Babe Ruth League for the 2022 season. On Friday, Reedsville opened play with a bang as it posted a 20-3 win over Burnham. It was the only game played in the league on Friday. The game was ended after four innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.

