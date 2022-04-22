ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Coachella 2022: Anitta fans from Brazil to California show up in force for Weekend 2

By Amanda Ulrich, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 1 day ago

Anitta, one of the biggest pop stars in Brazil, showed festivalgoers in the California desert how she earned that title on Friday with larger-than-life set pieces, many costume changes and a fleet of neon-clad backup dancers.

Unlike Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, when the 29-year-old singer brought out surprise guests Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Diplo, Anitta relied on the strength of her own fandom the second time around.

And those fans showed up in full force, packing the area in front of the main stage and chanting: "Anitta, Anitta, Anitta." Many held up Brazilian flags and sported shirts with her name scrawled across the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqHG5_0fHnKkw600

Both weekends, Anitta began her 45-minute set in front of a row of fake buildings modeled to look like Brazilian favelas , or the Rio de Janeiro neighborhoods where Anitta grew up and first got her start as a singer . But the stage design changed quickly, later morphing into a graffiti-style backdrop and then a huge wall of speakers.

Anitta switched her outfits just as quickly, rotating from a two-piece set in the colors of the Brazilian flag, to a sparkly bodysuit with a wide-open back, to a pair of bedazzled denim shorts and matching top.

The singer has recorded songs in her native Portuguese, Spanish and, most recently, English, with songs like "Faking Love," "Girl from Rio" and "Boys Don't Cry," all of which she sang Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b26LR_0fHnKkw600

Lesley Jimenez, one of the many people who packed in front of the stage for Anitta's show on Friday, was watching the concert with her niece. The duo from Indio said some of their older relatives started listening to Anitta's music when she began releasing songs in Spanish. Jimenez found Anitta on TikTok.

"She started singing Spanish music, and she sings in three different languages," Jimenez said. "That's pretty cool."

Anitta has been nominated for several Latin Grammy awards and has released four studio albums.

"Hi, world, welcome to Brazil," Anitta wrote on Twitter after her first Coachella set last Friday. "This is my country. Just wanna say many, many, many thanks. ... Nothing I say here can describe properly what happened in so many lives yesterday in so many different aspects."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq57A_0fHnKkw600

Amanda Ulrich writes for The Desert Sun as a Report for America corps member. Reach out on Twitter at @AmandaCUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella 2022: Anitta fans from Brazil to California show up in force for Weekend 2

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Anitta
Person
Snoop Dogg
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Brazilian#Spanish
AFP

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella 2022 weekend 1 set-times released; Arcade Fire added to Friday line-up

The set times for Weekend 1 of the 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival have finally been released! Gates will open at noon each day of the festival that begins Friday, with performances beginning on various stages as attendees make their way into the event. The festival will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The post Coachella 2022 weekend 1 set-times released; Arcade Fire added to Friday line-up appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
UPI News

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.
LAS VEGAS, NV
US News and World Report

Family Buries Mexican Teenager Who Has Reignited Anger Over Gender Violence

GALEANA, Mexico (Reuters) - Standing atop a windswept hill in northern Mexico, surrounded by dozens of fellow mourners, Mario Escobar prepared to bury his teenage daughter, Debanhi, one of the latest victims of the country's crisis of violence against women. "We are destroyed inside," he said. "We had so much...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy