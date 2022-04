As United Way of the Mohawk Valley (United Way MV) celebrates 100 years of making an impact, the nonprofit is also celebrating 100 local heroes who have stepped up and made a difference in the lives of their neighbors, friends, and families. The goal of this project was to find people within Oneida and Herkimer counties that shared common goals with United Way MV’s mission.

HERKIMER, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO