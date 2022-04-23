ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

Tribes work to restore wild rice in areas contaminated by mining

By LINDSAY M. McCOY
lansingcitypulse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerous metals such as arsenic and mercury have been found in wild rice beds located on the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community reservation and surrounding areas, according to research from Michigan Tech scientists and their associates. The contamination is a toxic legacy of copper mining in the Western Upper Peninsula....

