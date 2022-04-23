ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Businesses signal support of state’s climate goals

By LINDSAY M. McCOY
 1 day ago

Fifteen businesses across the state, including Ford Motor Co. and two West Michigan microbreweries, have written to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in support of her administration’s carbon neutrality goals. The goal to be a carbon-neutral economy was laid out in a 2020 executive order that also created the Council...

WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Why Cox got fired up over fossil fuel development and climate change

Gov. Spencer Cox defended supporting new oil and gas leases slated to be offered on federal public lands in Utah this summer, even as the state is grappling with the effects of an unprecedented drought that studies say is the worst in the region in 12 centuries. “I am so...
UTAH STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michiganders inject bolder goals into state climate plan

Michigan environmental regulators received around 2,000 comments from the public about the state’s draft healthy climate plan, many calling for faster action to reach a carbon-neutral economy. State climate officials sifted through those public comments and reported a summary to the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions this week, comments...
MICHIGAN STATE
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How to make leaders listen on the climate emergency

There’s plenty of things you can do – or not do – to help tackle the climate crisis. Flying less, eating a more sustainable diet and limiting waste are all good for reducing your footprint on the world.But with all due respect to Kermit the Frog, greening your whole life isn’t necessarily that easy. In a world built around fossil fuels, it’s much harder to opt out of pollution and emissions than it is to opt in.But here’s what is possible: pressuring your government, political leaders and public officials to making sweeping changes on climate, from city infrastructure to national...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Eileen Fisher
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
NBC News

Soaring gas prices test Biden on climate change

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s ambitions to finally put the U.S. on the path to confront climate change are crashing into an election-year scramble to lower gas prices and demonstrate tangible economic progress to voters. As environmentalists celebrate Earth Day on Friday, the Biden administration is trying to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Climate Planning#Ford Motor Co#Mi Healthy Climate Plan#Ceres
WashingtonExaminer

Red states push back on corporate anti-fossil fuel initiatives

President Joe Biden promised the most ambitious green agenda ever, ending fossil fuels, pushing renewables, and forcing businesses to toe the line. As Earth Day 2022 arrives, the Washington Examiner is offering alternative coverage in light of record energy prices and widespread criticism of the administration's incoherent policy approach.
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Time for Biden to clean up coal’s dirty reputation

Liberals and environmental activists have convinced most Americans that coal is a dirty word. President Joe Biden seems to be on the same page. Campaigning for the White House, Biden pledged, "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels." One problem?. While privileged elites in places such as New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rigzone.com

Energy Transition Still Means Billions in Fossil Fuel Investment

The energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is increasing the world’s motivation to shift to low-carbon energy, but is also creating a near-term scramble for fossil fuels that will drive billions of dollars of new investment. The U.S. and European countries are planning liquefied natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Drilling plan complicates climate, reconciliation politics

The Interior Department’s move to resume onshore oil and gas leasing and hike royalty rates is scrambling the political talk around energy production after months of efforts by congressional Democrats to overhaul federal drilling. The agency said Friday it would auction some 144,000 acres of land on 173 parcels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Engadget

We have three years to curb emissions to avoid climate catastrophe, UN report finds

The world needs to cut carbon emissions by a quarter by the year 2030 to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, according to the latest report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Governments and industries must make sure to level carbon emissions by 2025. Even then, the world will need to invest in CO2 removal factories and other technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the sky. With all these measures in place, the world can still expect a bare minimum temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next few decades, still, a grim outcome that will eviscerate most of the world’s coral reefs and make many low-lying regions uninhabitable.
ENVIRONMENT

