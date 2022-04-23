'Love where you can and help where you can' — lunch series aims to inform about Ukraine

Retired are U.S Army Col. Uli Keller, from left; retired U.S. Air Force Major Gen. William Davitte; Barron Segar, president and CEO of the American branch of the United Nations World Food Program; and University of Florida professor Bryon Moraski. Provided photo

Christ Church Frederica is bringing the Russian invasion of Ukraine a little close to home in a three-part lunch series exploring the conflict itself and modern warfare generally in a Christian context.

“Part of the impetus for the series is to give people a chance to go a little deeper and learn what’s going on in Ukraine, and hear from people who have some experience in what’s going on in the news and how to bring our Christian faith to that,” said the Rev. Tom Purdy, pastor of Christ Church.

Tomorrow, retired U.S. Army Col. Uli Keller, and retired U.S. Air Force Major General William Davitte, both area residents, will speak on the subject of modern warfare and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a mutual-protection alliance led by the U.S. commonly known as NATO.

Barron Segar, president and CEO of the American branch of the United Nations World Food Program, will discuss on May 1 what various international aid organizations are doing to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees and what those of us living in the states can do to help.

“He was in the region a few weeks ago helping other aid organizations come together and making sure they had a plan to help all these Ukrainian refugees,” said Purdy.

Finally, on May 15, University of Florida professor Bryon Moraski will talk about the history, politics and policy at play between Russia and Ukraine. Moraski is an expert in Russian politics and foreign policy, said Purdy, and he has written several books on the subject.

All three events will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the church’s parish hall and are free and open to the public. Brown-bag lunches are welcome, but anyone who doesn’t want to bring his or her own can reserve a lunch for a fee by contacting Glenn Queener at glenn@ccfssi.org or 912-638-8683.

It’s very important to have these conversations, Purdy said. The war in Ukraine is exceptional in that it involves direct military action by a major world power and a nuclear power.

“A lot of people have been very concerned about what’s going on in Europe, right now, and I think it’s because it echoes the First World War,” Purdy said. “There’s a nuclear power involved that’s seen as adversarial with us for, what, 60, 70 years? … It strikes a chord that other wars and regional fighting have not. There hasn’t been this kind of economic sanctioning of a world power in recent memory.”

It’s easy to condemn the fighting from afar, but even under a Christian philosophy, which leans toward pacifism and abhors violence, war can be justified, he continued. Such theories go back as far as St. Augustine of Hippo.

“As we all know, there’s time in history where you have to take up arms and defend the weak and yourself,” Purdy said. “There’s a whole ethical theory that applies to when it’s OK to do that and when it’s not.”

The series will also look at what responsibilities a Christian has to his or her neighbor.

“Being aware of what’s going on in the world and where evil is at work is important to all of us,” Purdy said. “For Christians in particular, we do talk about the love for our neighbors, and that doesn’t just mean the people who live next to us … We are called to be involved and responsive where our neighbors need us. “Love where you can and help where you can. That’s what the love of Christians is about.”