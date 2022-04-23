ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

'Love where you can and help where you can' — lunch series aims to inform about Ukraine

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oicLl_0fHnDxm000
Retired are U.S Army Col. Uli Keller, from left; retired U.S. Air Force Major Gen. William Davitte; Barron Segar, president and CEO of the American branch of the United Nations World Food Program; and University of Florida professor Bryon Moraski. Provided photo

Christ Church Frederica is bringing the Russian invasion of Ukraine a little close to home in a three-part lunch series exploring the conflict itself and modern warfare generally in a Christian context.

“Part of the impetus for the series is to give people a chance to go a little deeper and learn what’s going on in Ukraine, and hear from people who have some experience in what’s going on in the news and how to bring our Christian faith to that,” said the Rev. Tom Purdy, pastor of Christ Church.

Tomorrow, retired U.S. Army Col. Uli Keller, and retired U.S. Air Force Major General William Davitte, both area residents, will speak on the subject of modern warfare and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a mutual-protection alliance led by the U.S. commonly known as NATO.

Barron Segar, president and CEO of the American branch of the United Nations World Food Program, will discuss on May 1 what various international aid organizations are doing to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees and what those of us living in the states can do to help.

“He was in the region a few weeks ago helping other aid organizations come together and making sure they had a plan to help all these Ukrainian refugees,” said Purdy.

Finally, on May 15, University of Florida professor Bryon Moraski will talk about the history, politics and policy at play between Russia and Ukraine. Moraski is an expert in Russian politics and foreign policy, said Purdy, and he has written several books on the subject.

All three events will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the church’s parish hall and are free and open to the public. Brown-bag lunches are welcome, but anyone who doesn’t want to bring his or her own can reserve a lunch for a fee by contacting Glenn Queener at glenn@ccfssi.org or 912-638-8683.

It’s very important to have these conversations, Purdy said. The war in Ukraine is exceptional in that it involves direct military action by a major world power and a nuclear power.

“A lot of people have been very concerned about what’s going on in Europe, right now, and I think it’s because it echoes the First World War,” Purdy said. “There’s a nuclear power involved that’s seen as adversarial with us for, what, 60, 70 years? … It strikes a chord that other wars and regional fighting have not. There hasn’t been this kind of economic sanctioning of a world power in recent memory.”

It’s easy to condemn the fighting from afar, but even under a Christian philosophy, which leans toward pacifism and abhors violence, war can be justified, he continued. Such theories go back as far as St. Augustine of Hippo.

“As we all know, there’s time in history where you have to take up arms and defend the weak and yourself,” Purdy said. “There’s a whole ethical theory that applies to when it’s OK to do that and when it’s not.”

The series will also look at what responsibilities a Christian has to his or her neighbor.

“Being aware of what’s going on in the world and where evil is at work is important to all of us,” Purdy said. “For Christians in particular, we do talk about the love for our neighbors, and that doesn’t just mean the people who live next to us … We are called to be involved and responsive where our neighbors need us. “Love where you can and help where you can. That’s what the love of Christians is about.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Politics#Christ Church#Russian#Christian#U S Army#U S Air Force#Nato#American#Ukrainian#University Of Florida
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Russia Releases Its Forces’ Death Toll in Ukraine, Revealing Staggering Losses

Russia on Friday released how many of its forces it says have died so far in the month-long war in Ukraine offering, predictably, a far smaller accounting of its battlefield losses than Western powers and Kyiv have estimated. More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after

(Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help. “Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
MILITARY
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
144
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy