DECATUR — Entering her junior season, MacArthur girls basketball forward Christina Rice wasn't sure how her season would go. She spent her sophomore season on junior varsity and saw limited varsity game time, but with three-time Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson moving on to play basketball at State Fair Community College, Rice knew that the opportunity was there to make a big splash. She had put in the work all summer and was ready to step into the spotlight.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO