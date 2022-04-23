ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

700,000+ Kitchen Appliances Recalled by Best Buy in Minnesota

By Jessica Williams
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost every kitchen in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois has the trendy air fryer sitting on its counter. If you do, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Best Buy has recalled over 700,000 air fryers and air fry ovens due to the product...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Minnesota Included in New Urgent Vegetable Recall

Check your refrigerator if you buy your produce from Walmart because Minnesota was just included in a new product recall from the FDA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a recall alert that includes organic zucchini sold here in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa as well as in 15 other states. Specifically, this new recall involves Organic Marketside Zucchini which was sold by World Variety Produce of Los Angeles, CA at Walmart stores in those 18 states.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

The Best Type of Pick Up Line To Use in Minnesota

Have you ever heard of a successful pick-up line? Typically, you only hear about the cringe-worthy lines that sound a lot like bad dad jokes. Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only ten I see. C’mon, really? Has that line ever worked?. People have been hooking up...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota is Shockingly Not the Best State for Doctors

The medical field is huge in Minnesota since we're home to Mayo Clinic. However, I was shocked to learn that Minnesota didn't rank as the best state for doctors. I thought for sure we'd be number one because of Mayo but no. A neighboring state is actually the one that took the top spot.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Best Buy#Consumer Goods#Ns Af53dss0#Ns Af53mss0#Ns Afo6dbk1#Ns Afo6dss1
Y-105FM

Donation Filling Taopi Home With Love Is True Minnesota Nice

The tornado that hit Taopi, Minnesota on April 12th showed once again, in typical Minnesota fashion neighbors are helping neighbors. In one case, though, neighbors from quite a piece down the road from Taopi are helping out. If you still haven't seen the damage, just click play. It's astounding. According...
TAOPI, MN
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
CBS News

Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Barry Morphew in wife Suzanne's disappearance

In a high-profile case that has already seen numerous and sometimes odd twists and turns over the past two years, including most recently, crucial judicial sanctions, a judge agreed to dismiss all charges against Barry Morphew, without prejudice, just nine days before he was to stand trial for the first-degree murder of his wife and mother of their two daughters, Suzanne Morphew.
COLORADO STATE
Y-105FM

Try Authentic Australian Food at This Minnesota Restaurant

When you think of ethnic foods, you probably immediately think about Italian and Mexican or maybe Chinese, Thai, or Indian. Those are the most popular ethnic cuisines in the United States according to chefspencil.com. What about Australian? When I think of Australia, I don’t think of food. The accent?...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS LA

Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers, air fryer ovens over risk of fire, burn hazard

Best Buy is recalling its Insignia air fryers after dozens of reports of the appliances catching fire, burning, or melting.The recall includes about 772,000 Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Analog Air Fryers, and Digital Air Fryer ovens sold in the U.S. and Canada.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Best Buy has received 68 reports from the U.S. and 36 from Canada of the air fryers catching fire, burning, or melting. At least seven were reported to have caused minor property damage, and two incidents caused injuries, including to a child's leg.Consumers should immediately stop using the air fryers and return them to Best Buy for a credit of $50 without a receipt, or the amount of the purchase receipt if higher.The air fryers under recall bear the following model numbers:NS-AF32DBK9NS-AFS32MBK9NS-AF50MBK9NS-AF53DSS0NS-AF53MSS0NS-AF55DBK9NS-AFO6DBK1NS-AFO6DSS1The products are described as having plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes. Each unit has the brand name Insignia on the top or front of each unit.Consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at (800) 566-7498 for more information.
ECONOMY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Brand Of Heated Blankets Due To Burn, Fire Hazards

A company has recalled thousands of heated blankets after receiving reports of blankets overheating, posing a burn risk. MWA LLC recalled about 4,200 LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets on Thursday, April 21, according to an announcement from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. According to the alert, the blankets can overheat...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Y-105FM

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Alcohol Involved In Serious Crash In Minnesota Involving Iowa Man

New Albin, IA (KROC AM News) - An Iowa man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man as 38-year-old Jacob Lewis of New Albin. The crash happened around 6:00 pm in rural Houston County. The incident report says Lewis...
NEW ALBIN, IA
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy