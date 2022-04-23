700,000+ Kitchen Appliances Recalled by Best Buy in Minnesota

Best Buy is recalling its Insignia air fryers after dozens of reports of the appliances catching fire, burning, or melting.The recall includes about 772,000 Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Analog Air Fryers, and Digital Air Fryer ovens sold in the U.S. and Canada.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Best Buy has received 68 reports from the U.S. and 36 from Canada of the air fryers catching fire, burning, or melting. At least seven were reported to have caused minor property damage, and two incidents caused injuries, including to a child's leg.Consumers should immediately stop using the air fryers and return them to Best Buy for a credit of $50 without a receipt, or the amount of the purchase receipt if higher.The air fryers under recall bear the following model numbers:NS-AF32DBK9NS-AFS32MBK9NS-AF50MBK9NS-AF53DSS0NS-AF53MSS0NS-AF55DBK9NS-AFO6DBK1NS-AFO6DSS1The products are described as having plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes. Each unit has the brand name Insignia on the top or front of each unit.Consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at (800) 566-7498 for more information.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO