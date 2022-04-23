ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fall River by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 21:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Fall River A...

alerts.weather.gov

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fisher, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fisher; Jones FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL FISHER AND NORTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Although storms have weakened across the warned area, an additional one quarter to one half inch of rainfall is possible. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hamlin, Roby, Mccaulley and Tuxedo. This includes the following Low Water Crossings US 180 crossing 7 miles west of Roby and crossings along County Road 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Precipitation has become light and will end soon in the region, winds have decreased and will continue to decrease throughout the day.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL AND EAST CENTRAL HOWARD COUNTIES At 457 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coahoma, or 12 miles northeast of Big Spring, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs and Westbrook. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 180 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Conditions across the warned area has improved, allowing for the blizzard warning to expire at 6 AM MDT.
ENVIRONMENT

