Hidden Valley sends five spring athletes to the next level

Where did that kid come from? Over the next two years of Cape varsity girls’ lacrosse, that question will be asked a lot after left-handed attacker Olivia Burkentine rings the bell in a game. The sophomore JV player for coaches Anna Frederick and Drew Messick has 18 goals in five games for the 4-1 Vikings, and Liv rocks and rolls through her world with a smile on her face. She is an honors student who also played JV volleyball in the fall for the first time under JV head coach Logan Shuttleworth. “Liv has great shot placement and is not only a scoring threat but a feeding threat,” said JV lax coach Anna Frederick. “She leads by example and shows up ready to work. I love coaching her.”

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO