HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It is almost time for Sodbusters baseball in Hastings and now there are official dates that prospective fans can mark on the calendar. The organization released its official 2022 schedule on Thursday, which includes 31 home games at Duncan Field. The team is competing in the debut year of the Independence Baseball League after recently separating from the Expedition League.

