At 15 years old, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt She has become one of the most interesting girls in Hollywood. First to come from whom she comes she, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and later by a commented gender expression that, at this point, belongs only to the privacy of it. Born in Namibia in 2006, she is the first biological daughter of the actors who, in an unfortunate turn of events, divorced in 2016, a separation that continues to queue up in court today. And if something is more than evident, it is the incredible similarity that the still minor bears with her two parents, from whom she has inherited a countenance that seems to be photocopied.

