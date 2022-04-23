‘Means a lot’: Boeve representing Hastings in standout second season for UNO

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm celebrated an Anderson Cup Championship Friday night at the Viaero Center following a 5-2 win over the Lincoln Stars. The 2021-2022 Storm team set a new organizational record for the most wins (46), and most points (96) ever recorded in a regular season. Andrew Strathmann, John Druskinis, Jeremy Wilmer, Dane Dowiak, and Mitchell Miller all scored goals in the win for Tri-City. Arsenii Sergeev notched his league-leading 30th win of the year in goal for the Storm. The regular season championship was the third in organizational history. The Storm’s final game of the regular season is Saturday night in a road matchup against the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box. Puck drop for tomorrow’s final game of the regular season is scheduled for 6:05pm CT.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO