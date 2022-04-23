ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

‘Means a lot’: Boeve representing Hastings in standout second season for UNO

By Mason Kern
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Michael Boeve left Hastings High two years ago as the seventh-highest rated baseball prospect in Nebraska and the top overall third baseman. He stayed in state and chose to attend the University of Omaha. In his second season with the Mavericks,...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

UNK holds Legends Classic to wrap up spring season

KEARNEY, Neb. — UNK held its annual Legends Classic in the Health and Sports Center Saturday, concluding its spring practice season going against competition from all around the Cornhusker State. Teams from Hastings College, Doane, and Bellevue helped fill out a nine-team field that included two Loper squads: UNK...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska volleyball wins spring game against Kansas in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball team defeated Kansas, 3-1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17), on Saturday in a spring exhibition match in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,117 at the Heartland Events Center. Madi Kubik had 20 kills on .311 hitting, and Whitney Lauenstein had 12...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

A clear picture emerges for Husker baseball as NU embarks on final month of regular season

As the morning fog drifted through Lincoln, the Nebraska baseball team boarded a bus Thursday morning for a ride to the airport and a flight to Indiana. It wasn't easy to see out the windows as NU got on the road. But one thing is perfectly clear: Nebraska has five Big Ten weekends left, and needs to win as many of those 15 conference games as possible to have a chance at the postseason.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hastings, NE
Sports
City
Hastings, NE
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Northwest boys soccer outpaces Hastings 6-1

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Despite having to start the game going into the wind, the Northwest boys soccer team was able to make quick work of Hastings Thursday night in a 6-1 win. Peyton Atwood netted the first goal of the game for Northwest after he snuck behind the Tiger...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uno#Ksnb#The University Of Omaha#Local4 Sports
KSNB Local4

Nebraska teen celebrates prom in the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager recovering from a devastating car crash got to celebrate prom in the hospital. For several weeks, 17-year-old Austin Roberts has been recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident on March 31. He was set to go to prom with his girlfriend the next day.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

UNK football eager to compete in Spring Game

KEARNEY, NE — The UNK football team is putting on the finishing touches to its spring practice season. Coach Josh Lynn and the Lopers hit the turf for the Spring Game on Saturday. “We’re going to let everybody play. It’s not going to be the most physical scrimmage, I...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
KSNB Local4

Hastings Sodbusters announce 2022 schedule

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It is almost time for Sodbusters baseball in Hastings and now there are official dates that prospective fans can mark on the calendar. The organization released its official 2022 schedule on Thursday, which includes 31 home games at Duncan Field. The team is competing in the debut year of the Independence Baseball League after recently separating from the Expedition League.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK softball celebrates senior day with split against No. 4 UCO

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Freshman Sydney Thomason threw a complete game four-hit shutout and sophomore left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube went 2 for 3 with two RBI’s to help Nebraska-Kearney stun fourth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 3-0, in the second game of a double header Friday afternoon at Patriot Park.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Storm win final home game of regular season over Stars

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm celebrated an Anderson Cup Championship Friday night at the Viaero Center following a 5-2 win over the Lincoln Stars. The 2021-2022 Storm team set a new organizational record for the most wins (46), and most points (96) ever recorded in a regular season. Andrew Strathmann, John Druskinis, Jeremy Wilmer, Dane Dowiak, and Mitchell Miller all scored goals in the win for Tri-City. Arsenii Sergeev notched his league-leading 30th win of the year in goal for the Storm. The regular season championship was the third in organizational history. The Storm’s final game of the regular season is Saturday night in a road matchup against the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box. Puck drop for tomorrow’s final game of the regular season is scheduled for 6:05pm CT.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Country Club enjoying a successful course opening while others struggle

NORFOLK, Neb.-- Springtime around Nebraska means golf courses are opening back up for the season. At the Norfolk Country Club, high school students around northeast Nebraska were on the greens enjoying a great day to golf on Thursday. “Today [on Thursday], we have Lutheran High Northeast’s invite. We’ve got 12...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beier's 78 Paces Sidney Golf at Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – Buoyed by John Beier’s 78 and a fourth-place finish, the Sidney Red Raider boys golf team shot their way to a fifth-place tie at the Gothenburg Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday at Wildhorse Golf Course in Gothenburg. Sidney’s 353 team total tied the Raiders with Broken Bow, one stroke ahead of seventh-place Northwest.
GOTHENBURG, NE
WOWT

New truck driving school in Omaha works to end worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Companies across the nation have been begging for more truck drivers as they face a massive shortage. Here in Nebraska, there are thousands of truck drivers needed to keep the supply chain in Nebraska moving. Cameo Holliday is changing up careers. He’s getting behind the wheel...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND

USD softball drops two against Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Omaha broke a two-way tie for second place in the Summit League standings by sweeping South Dakota in a doubleheader Saturday at Nygaard Field. Scores were 8-1 and 10-3. Omaha junior pitcher Kamryn Meyer was dominant in the circle throughout, and that’s an understatement. She got 19 of the 21 outs […]
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy