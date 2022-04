KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - The family of Blythe Tai-Arthur confirmed to KITV4 that Blythe passed away on Monday from gallbladder cancer. She leaves behind four children. Her dying wish was to make sure her children would be taken care of after her passing. So far, more than $50,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account. The funds will go directly to her family.

