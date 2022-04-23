State, local reps visit Warren County Career Center

Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray accused two of her colleagues of holding meetings outside of regular session she feels violates Delaware's Freedom of Information Act. Gray, who found herself on the minority side of a 7-6 vote on how this session of Wilmington City Council would structure itself last January, used the Petitions and Communications portion of Thursday's council meeting to lob accusations at two members of the other side of that initial vote.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO