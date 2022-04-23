ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

State, local reps visit Warren County Career Center

Warren Times Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warren County School District welcomed some very important visitors on Friday. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, State Sen. Scott Hutchinson, and State Rep. Kathy Rapp visited the Warren County Career Center for lunch and a tour of the facility. Virtual Academy Services Assistant Principal Mike Cradduck conducted the tour,...

