NHL

Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least...

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Bruce Boudreau “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season

Bruce Boudreau is “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season, according to a report by Rick Dhaliwal. In conversation with Don Taylor on Thursday’s edition of Donnie & Dhali – The Team on CHEK TV, Dhaliwal indicated that the Canucks have substantially warmed up to the prospect of retaining Boudreau, who is signed through the end of the 2021–22 season.
NHL
State
Minnesota State
NBC Sports

Wild have to find a way to keep Kevin Fiala

The Minnesota Wild have not only become one of the NHL’s best teams, they have become one of its most exciting teams. The past two seasons have seen the Wild score goals like never before in franchise history, and the top line duo of Kirill Kaprizov (their first 100-point player) and Mats Zuccarello gets most of the attention for it. And for good reason. They are exceptional players individually and as a duo, and have helped completely transform the outlook and style of the team.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Seattle

ST. PAUL -- With its 12-game home point streak on the line, the Wild will welcome the NHL's newest team to Xcel Energy Center for the first time on Friday night when the Seattle Kraken come to the State of Hockey. The Wild and Kraken have played twice already this...
SEATTLE, WA
KARE

Fiala scores 2, Wild beat Canucks

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Roster Moves: Avalanche Recall Justus Annunen from Eagles

On Saturday morning, the Avalanche announced that the team recalled goaltender Justus Annunen from its AHL affiliate the Colorado Eagles. The news comes as a result after goaltender Pavel Francouz suffered an upper-body injury while on the bench and serving as the backup netminder in Friday night's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.
DENVER, CO
Mats Zuccarello
Philipp Grubauer
Joel Eriksson Ek
Kevin Fiala
Ryan Hartman
Kirill Kaprizov
Daniel Sprong
Yanni Gourde
NHL

Wild recalls Cramarossa from Iowa

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Cramarossa, 29 (10/26/92), has recorded 19 points (10-9=19) including two game-winning goals and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in...
NHL
Reuters

Wild enjoy record-setting night in win over Kraken

EditorsNote: rewords headline, updates fourth graf. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal with three assists to become the first Wild player to reach 100 points, and Kevin Fiala recorded a career- and franchise-high five assists, as Minnesota set club records for single-season wins and points with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Seattle Kraken on Friday night in Saint Paul, Minn.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Oilers, Wild, Capitals & Avalanche

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Wild’s Kaprizov Becomes First in Franchise History to Reach 100-Point...
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-3 Loss To Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got a hat trick in the second period from Evander Kane, and Mike Smith continued his dominance in regulation over the Colorado Avalanche as the Oilers dumped the Avs, 6-3, on Friday. The hat trick gave Kane 20 goals for the seventh consecutive season. Smith hasn’t lost to Colorado in regulation since 2008, when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
DENVER, CO
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Minnesota

The Kraken started strong in Minnesota. Goals by Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde (a beauty of a give-and-go with Karson Kuhlman) established a 2-0 lead for Seattle. But, aided by three power-play goals (two in the second period), the Wild roared back in the middle frame to gain the 6-2 lead, one they would not relinquish. Seattle did add a power-play goal of their own in the final period. It came off the stick of rookie Matty Beniers, who maintains his point-a-game play with a 3-2-5 stat line in the first five games of his NHL career.
SEATTLE, WA

