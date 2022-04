WICHITA – The Wind Surge fell short to the Midland RockHounds for the second night in a row, finishing 15-4. Edouard Julien made his second appearance of the week after an ankle injury against Northwest Arkansas. On his first appearance at the plate, Julien singled on a ground ball to left field. After three pick-off attempts, Julien continued to advance to second on a stolen base. He finished the day going 3 for 4.

WICHITA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO