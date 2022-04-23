ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Midland snaps 3-game skid in Wichita

Chase Calabuig (Danne' Braden)

ROCKHOUNDS 10, WIND SURGE 8

At Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

TOP HITTERS: Chase Calabuig led Midland by going 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Teammate Devin Foyle was 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored. Logan Davidson hit a home run and drove in three runs; and Jeremy Eierman hit a home run and had two RBI. … Spencer Steer led Wichita by going 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Michael Helman homered and drove in two runs.

TOP PITCHERS: Midland starter Ty Damron allowed three unearned runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts over four innings of a no decision.

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland scored five runs in the second inning as Eierman hit a two-run homer and Calabuig added a three-run homer. Foyle added a solo shot in the third for a 6-0 lead. … Wichita cut it to 6-5 after five innings before Midland answered with four unanswered to secure the win. Davidson had a three-run shot in the seventh.

NOTES: Both teams are now 7-6 on the season. … The RockHounds bounced back from a 15-1 loss the night before and snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wind Surge. … The teams play the fifth game of the six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Midland 051 001 300 -- 10 9 3

Wichita 003 020 030 -- 8 13 1

Damron, Cohen (5), Weisenberger (7), Briggs (8) and Bride. Varland, Sammons (6), Schulfer (8) and Isola. W – Cohen (1-0). L – Varland (1-1). 2B – Wichita: Ortega (3). HR – Midland: Eierman (3), Calabuig (1), Foyle (2), Davidson (3); Wichita: Helman (3).

T – 2:30. A – 2,517