ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CDC Issues A Warning About Mysterious Hepatitis In Alabama Children

WHNT-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince we first reported about this case, the CDC...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CDC issues national alert and widens its probe after mystery hepatitis outbreak in which scores of kids in the US and UK were stricken with unexplained liver inflammation

U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of unexplained hepatitis in kids, after clusters of mysterious cases in the US and UK. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its probe after scores of young children came...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

CDC signs off on 2nd Covid booster shot for people 50 and older

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Cdc
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
LiveScience

Cluster of hepatitis cases in US children may be tied to common virus

U.S. doctors should be on the lookout for unexplained liver inflammation in children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised Thursday (April 21). Affected children should be screened to see if they've been infected with an adenovirus, a type of virus that's been flagged as a potential cause of the condition, the agency noted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
sciencealert.com

A Dangerous Liver Disease Is Spreading in US Kids, Seemingly Related to a Virus

A dangerous, liver-compromising virus is spreading among kids in the US. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert to healthcare providers, warning that a "cluster" of at least nine unusual pediatric hepatitis cases have been spotted in Alabama in recent months, and there could be more out there nationwide.
ALABAMA STATE
deseret.com

Could this gut virus be responsible for mysterious liver disease outbreak in young children?

An international outbreak of severe hepatitis in young children has health officials worldwide seeking an explanation and scrambling to provide the best treatments. The outbreak was first spotted in the United Kingdom, where 74 children have become ill so far this year. Cases have also been found in Spain, Ireland, Denmark and The Netherlands, according to the Associated Press, which said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nine cases in Alabama in children ages 1 to 6.
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children. The warning...
KIDS
NBC News

CDC issues alert for rare liver damage in children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking physicians nationwide to be on the lookout for unusual cases of severe hepatitis in children. The agency issued a health advisory on the matter Thursday. Nine cases have been reported in Alabama, and an additional two have been identified in North...
ALABAMA STATE
Ars Technica

CDC raises alarm of mysterious hepatitis cases in kids; 2 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a health alert Thursday notifying clinicians of a US-based cluster of unexplained cases of liver inflammation in young children, which appear to be part of a puzzling international outbreak that now spans at least 10 countries and two US states. Further Reading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy