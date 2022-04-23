ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

New affordable housing coming to Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more families locally are feeling priced out of paradise. However, a project in Delray Beach is helping address part of the need for affordable housing options. It's called Carver Square and it features 20 single-family homes along Southwest Third Street and Southwest Seventh Avenue. The city started...

