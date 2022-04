KINGSVILLE, Texas — All smiles in Kingsville at Javelina Stadium from the field to the stands for the blue and white spring football game. "They were chopping at the bit to get out here for spring football, and again, we've had a really good spring. Working in practice 15 today and finishing it with our annual spring game," said Mike Salinas, the Head Football Coach for the Javelinas.

KINGSVILLE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO