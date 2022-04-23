ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

Highway 54 crash in Lake Ozark affects traffic

By Grant Palmer
krcgtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash occurred Friday evening on Highway 54 at Lakeland Road in Lake Ozark. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told KRCG...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Semi slams into overpass bridge on Missouri highway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered I-70 Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers report

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the scene. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE MAP...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Ozark, MO
Lake Ozark, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Serious crash involving tractor trailer and CR100 overpass bridge of I-44

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Friday night just after 9 p.m. Jasper County E911 were alerted to a tractor trailer crash at the CR100 overpass of I-44 westbound. Multiple vehicles involved. Screenshot during crash event. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Sarcoxie Police, Mercy Ambulance and others responded to the scene near the Joplin Regional Stockyards. Carthage Fire Dept requested assistance from...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
CBS Denver

I-70 Closed In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure starts for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it starts at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the interstate was still closed. There haven’t been any reports of injuries. The closure illustrated the juxtaposition with the Front Range and the Denver metro area where wind and dry conditions have dominated for what feels like forever. Lakewood’s fire ban is now in effect for the city’s parks and open space areas, which means no fires of any kind in these locations, no model rockets and essentially no smoking outside vehicles or buildings. — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) April 23, 2022 While temperatures were much cooler than Friday, fire danger is still a concern prompting several municipalities and county sheriff’s offices to enact fire bans in the metro area. It’s not clear when I-70 will reopen.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Krcg 13#Mshp
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
SCDNReports

Ohio Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead

A six-vehicle crash in Ohio left two people dead including a 25-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old girl. The incident occured in Madison County when six vehicles were stopped on the interstate and a pickup truck struck one of the vehicles.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple vehicle crash slows down traffic on Highway 54 in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a multiple vehicle crash on westbound Highway 54 that is blocking both lanes near Lakeland Road in Miller County at 6:31 p.m. According to a tweet by Troop F, traffic will be diverted onto Route W. Officials reported at 6:45 that the passing lane The post Multiple vehicle crash slows down traffic on Highway 54 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-44 in western Greene County

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have cleared the scene of a crash west of Springfield on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in western Greene County near mile marker 64 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Lanes were blocked for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy to be sentenced

Vigil planned for SIU students killed in crash on Rte. 3. SIU will be holding a vigil to honor the lives of two of their students killed in a crash on Route 3 in Union County early Thursday morning. Franklin County Courthouse dedication to be held Friday morning. Updated: 5...
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fatal tractor accident in Texas County

ROBY, Mo. — A man from Roby was killed in a tractor accident on Wednesday, April 20. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnny Berry, 67, was driving a compact utility tractor when the tractor ran off Hartzog Road over a low water bridge around 5 p.m. Berry was thrown from the tractor and […]
ROBY, MO
KOLR10 News

20-year-old dead after Laclede County crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– An early morning crash outside of Lebanon has left one person dead and another with minor injuries. On Friday, April 22 at about 6:10 a.m., Franklin E. Thompson, 20, was turning onto Highway 5 from Highway E but failed to yield to an oncoming semi-truck. Thompson’s vehicle was struck, entered the left […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy