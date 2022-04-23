MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring in higher hills including Lame Deer Divide on US-212. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected in higher hills and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
