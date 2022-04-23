ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Total snow accumulations between 1. and 2 feet, greatest on north-facing slopes. Winds gusting as high. as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. *...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
City
Pryor, MT
City
Custer, MT
City
Billings, MT
State
Wyoming State
City
Fallon, MT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#National Weather Service#Blowing Snow#Heavy Snow#Blizzard Warning#Wfo
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 715 FPUS55 KBYZ 280551. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. WYZ198-282000- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 1150 PM MDT Sun...
BILLINGS, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring in higher hills including Lame Deer Divide on US-212. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected in higher hills and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

5 Ways to Spend a Wicked Weather Weekend in Montana

Springtime weather in Montana can be very unpredictable. However, Winter Storm Warnings are fairly common during the spring. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23 for Gallatin and Madison County. Snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches are expected over mountain passes and up to 2 feet of snow is predicted for higher elevations. Valleys below 5,500 feet will only get around 2 inches of snow. The heaviest snow amounts are primarily expected at elevations above 5,500 feet.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy