Here is where the playoff pictures sit for District 30-6A, 30-5A and TAPPS D2 District 4 through April 21. District 30-6A *Alexander8-2 *Eagle Pass8-3 *United7-3 *Nixon6-5 Del Rio4-6 United South2-7 LBJ0-9 *Indicates clinched playoff spot The playoff teams are set in District 30-6A after Nixon's 14-0 win over LBJ and Del Rio's 8-4 loss to Alexander on Wednesday night. This will be Nixon's first playoff appearance since 2005. If Alexander defeats LBJ on Friday it will lock up at least a share of the...

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO