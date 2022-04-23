ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Bucs’ defense will have some holes to fill for the upcoming season

By Kenny Hawkins
 1 day ago

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers wrapped up spring practice yesterday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium with the annual Blue and Gold scrimmage. Most eyes were on offense and who would start to emerge as the starting quarterback .

Whichever one it was they would have to impress against the Buccaneer’s defense which looked pretty stout with 56 tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss. The Gold unit also came away with two interceptions…. That didn’t surprise defensive coordinator Billy Taylor who liked what he saw but still says there is a long road ahead because of the holes they have to fill.

We lost 5 starters on defense and we have to replace them it happens every year it’s tough when they are that good we lost both inside LBs, and we lost Tyree at safety, a corner, and a defensive end so we have a lot of work to do.”

WJHL

WJHL

