COVID-19 cases rising in Colorado, but only slightly

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that the state is taking action to stay abreast of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Polis is teaming up with state lawmakers to develop COVID readiness legislation. (credit: CBS) “We really owe it to the people of Colorado to learn from our experiences over the last two years to prepare for whatever lies ahead,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) One of the goals of the legislation is to make sure our hospitals don’t reach capacity, to have a plan for any surge in patients, make sure there are enough critical supplies in the hospitals and retain health care workers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO