ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Expect increase in air traffic over town

By Tim Trainor
redmondspokesman.com
 3 days ago

Beginning today, the main runway at Redmond Municipal Airport will...

www.redmondspokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Why Cockpit Doors Are Open During Boarding

One of the most enticing sights for an aviation geek is getting the chance to peek through the cockpit while boarding the aircraft. It does not take a lot to notice that the flight deck’s door is wide open while the aircraft is being prepared for departure, but what is the exact reasoning behind the globally followed procedure?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redmond, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
simpleflying.com

Fatal Holding Pattern Mistake: The Crash Of Dan-Air Flight 1008

Dan-Air Flight 1008 was a tourist charter flight from the north of England to the Canary Island of Tenerife. On the morning of April 25, 1980, Dan-Air 1008 flight took off from Manchester Airport (MAN) for a four-hour thirty-five-minute flight to Tenerife-Norte Los Rodeos Airport (TFN) in Spain's Canary Islands.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft
simpleflying.com

Warsaw Airport Closed Due To Threats Against Aircraft

On April 21, Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport was temporarily closed after a bomb threat to an Emirates flight from Dubai. Emirates EK177 was on approach to Warsaw Chopin Airport when it received a message from air traffic control that it had "hazardous materials" onboard. The Boeing 777-31H(ER), registration A6-ENX, landed safely at 1940 local time (1740 UTC) and taxied to a remote part of the airport.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Daily Mail

Red Bull DOESN'T give you wings! Groundbreaking mid-air plane SWAP sponsored by energy drink fails after aircraft nosedives and crashes - but neither pilot is injured

A death-defying stunt that would have seen two skydiving pilots jump out of their respective aircraft in order to perform a mid-air swap into each other's planes, has ended in failure after one of the single-engine Cessna's lost control, crashing into the Arizona desert. Skydiving cousins Luke Aikins, 48, and...
ECONOMY
The Oregonian

Judge establishes ‘right of access’ to Oswego Lake, but Portland suburb’s ban on public lake use remains in effect

Oswego Lake belongs to the people. That’s according to Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann Lininger, who ruled Tuesday that the body of water in the heart of the city of Lake Oswego is a public resource held by the state. The posh Portland suburb has long prohibited the public from splashing in the placid waters at the three lakeside parks accessible to anyone.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Light Rail Option Wins for I-5 Bridge Replacement

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Light rail, instead of bus options: that’s the alternative that planners say will work best for the I-5 bridge replacement. Planners say there’s greater demand, it’ll maximize trips across the river and be more equitable and climate-change friendly than bus-on-shoulder or bus rapid transit. It could get people to the Portland Expo Center more quickly than bus trips requiring a transfer.
VANCOUVER, WA
CBS DFW

Unruly air passengers face up to $37,000 fine, FAA says

Unruly air travelers in the U.S. will still face hefty fines and possible criminal charges even if one major point of contention — having to wear face masks on planes — is largely no longer an issue. The Federal Aviation Administration is making permanent its "zero-tolerance" policy against unruly passengers, the FAA said on Wednesday. "Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that's a promise," Billy Nolen, the agency's acting administrator, said in a statement. The FAA's move to keep stricter rules in place comes days after most major U.S. airlines said they would no longer require passengers wear masks, rules that...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy