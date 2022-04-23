ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Severe Weather and Heavy Snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here is everything going on over the next couple of days:. FRIDAY EVENING: Severe thunderstorms are possible, especially for the Black Hills and places to the north. Most of western South Dakota is under a slight risk for severe weather. Storms may produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter. There is also a slight risk for an isolated tornado for areas southeast of Rapid City. Northeast Wyoming will mostly see light-to-moderate rain.
RAPID CITY, SD
Wake Up Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming Bracing for Winter Storm, More Wind

While southeast Wyoming residents can expect almost summer-like weather on Friday, things will take a turn for the worse starting Friday evening and into the weekend. Winter storm warnings and watches as well as high wind warnings have been posted for much of the area. Travel in some areas could be dicey on Saturday. with blowing snow, poor visibility, and less than ideal road conditions.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Blizzard, Winter Storm, Wind Warnings Across SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a variety of weather-related warnings across southeast Wyoming for today. The agency posted this statement on its website on Saturday morning:. Winter Weather and High Wind Headlines – Winter Storm Warnings, Blizzard Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories across southeast Wyoming...
CHEYENNE, WY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Richland; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt, Richland and Wibaux Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Harsh winter conditions will continue to stress young and newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages have been reported with this storm and there are highway closures for portions of the area. Check road reports before heading out. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO

