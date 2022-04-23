High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
