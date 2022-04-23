High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Richland; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt, Richland and Wibaux Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Harsh winter conditions will continue to stress young and newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages have been reported with this storm and there are highway closures for portions of the area. Check road reports before heading out. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

RICHLAND COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO