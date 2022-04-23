QC Storm fall 5-1, will play winner-take-all game 3 on Saturday

The Marquette Catholic High boys tennis team split a pair of matches this week to run their record top 6-3 on the season. Friday, the Explorers downed Waterloo 5-4. That came after a 6-3 Thursday loss to Jersey. Against Jersey, singles winners for Marquette were Stetson Isringhausen over Logan Schultz 7-6, 7-6; Thomas Wendle over Zach Wargo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 and Preston Stork over Quinn Diamond 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 (tiebreaker). "The players have worked hard and are competing very well," said Marquette coach James Claywell. "Jerseyville has a good following and the Marquette parents were out to...

ALTON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO