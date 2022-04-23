ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

QC Storm fall 5-1, will play winner-take-all game 3 on Saturday

WQAD
 1 day ago

PEORIA, Ill. — The Quad City Storm saw a three-game win streak...

www.wqad.com

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup For April 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Finally some good weather in central Illinois, and the prep sports scene shines Friday. In baseball, U-High got a walk off hit from Jake Swartz to beat Joliet Catholic 5-4, while Eureka won 12-2 at El Paso-Gridley. In softball, Washington, Tremont and East Peoria picked up victories in tournament play, while […]
PEORIA, IL
The Telegraph

TENNIS ROUNDUP: Marquette falls to Jersey, tops Waterloo; Alton beats Shells, West

The Marquette Catholic High boys tennis team split a pair of matches this week to run their record top 6-3 on the season. Friday, the Explorers downed Waterloo 5-4. That came after a 6-3 Thursday loss to Jersey. Against Jersey, singles winners for Marquette were Stetson Isringhausen over Logan Schultz 7-6, 7-6; Thomas Wendle over Zach Wargo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 and Preston Stork over Quinn Diamond 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 (tiebreaker). "The players have worked hard and are competing very well," said Marquette coach James Claywell. "Jerseyville has a good following and the Marquette parents were out to...
ALTON, IL
KCRG.com

Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave

Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9. Iowa receives $53 million in tobacco settlement. Updated: 10 hours ago. Iowa received more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

Illini split doubleheader to take series over Iowa

URBANA (WCIA) — The wind was blowing out to left field Saturday at Eichelberger Field where Illinois split a doubleheader with Iowa to take series win. Illinois struggled for much of the first game, saving all their runs for the seventh inning and beyond. The Illini scored two in the seventh to send it to […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Esports Complex holds first IHSA Esports tournament

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –High schoolers from across Central Illinois tested their video gaming skills at the IHSA Esports tournament in Peoria, Saturday, April 23. The competition was held at Landmark’s Peoria Esports Complex. The tournament is a first for IHSA Esports. Around 100 kids from 17 teams competed...
PEORIA, IL
#Take All#Quad City Storm#Rivermen#Sphl
WCIA

Illinois softball knocks off Iowa 4-2 in series opener

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break open a 1-1 game on its way to a 4-2 win over Iowa to open a weekend series Friday night at Eichelberger Field. With the win, the Illini improve to 28-15 on the season and will return to action […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Illinois men’s tennis edges Indiana

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s tennis team beat Indiana 4-3 Friday afternoon at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, the second win of the day for the Illini after sweeping Eastern Illinois in the morning. Illinois 4, EIU 0 Doubles1. Gabrielius Guzauskas/Alex Brown (ILL) def. Christos Kyrillou/Thomas Wallace (EIU) 6-22. Siphosothando Montsi/Lucas Horve (ILL) vs. Charles Courteau/Cameron Slabbert (EIU) […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Mapleton man wins big on ‘The Price is Right’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois man is still on cloud nine after being on the game show “The Price is Right” on Tuesday. Jerry Buhr from Mapleton was selected to be on the show when he was on vacation in California with his wife, Julie.
MAPLETON, IL

