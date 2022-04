Time is of the essence for Plano’s Parks and Recreation Department. Summer is just around the corner and lifeguards are needed. After holding a successful event in March that managed to attract people to summer jobs like camp counselors, the aquatic staff is still in need of additional recruits. This is all the more crucial if we take into account that a new pool facility is expected to open at Oak Point Recreation Center this summer. But the lack of lifeguards could impact all Plano pools.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO