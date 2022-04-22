Neah Noyes delivers ninth-inning heroics for Lafayette Jeff softball in win over Frontier

LAFAYETTE — Neah Noyes was so excited, she nearly forgot the most essential part of a home run trot.

"I went to first and I missed the base because I was too busy watching it," Noyes said. "I had to go back and tap it. I was shocked, honestly."

Forgive the Lafayette Jeff senior center fielder as this was her first career homer.

Noyes couldn't have envisioned a better moment for her milestone.

Her three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth gave the Bronchos a 7-6 victory over Frontier on Friday night.

"Earlier in the game, she squared one up and I looked at my staff and said it would be nice for her to get her first home run today," Lafayette Jeff coach Tanya Koeppen said. "When she hit it, there was no doubt."

These were the types of games that have slipped away numerous times this season, including the previous night in a 12-9 loss to Living Water.

It seemed that just may be the case again.

Alexis Johnson hit a solo home run for Frontier in the top of the seventh, tying the game 3-3 and ultimately forcing extra innings.

Kasee Anderson delivered a double that scored Grace Rodgers in the top of the ninth to take the lead and Grace Kelley padded it with a two-run double.

The Bronchos, though, got a relay through from Natalie Seef that ended up gunning down a runner at the plate to keep Kelley's hit from driving in three runs, which ultimately proved huge in the final outcome.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Falcons and first-year coach Shailen Johnson, who continues to pinpoint minor victories while trying to get a traditionally strong Frontier team back on track.

"From the very beginning of this season with this fantastic group of girls, the goal for this team is just to build," Johnson said. "The whole mantra has just been to compete, regardless of where we're at, who we're playing, what's going on. Compete every at bat, every play, in the dugout. This game, they competed and I couldn't be prouder."

The Falcons fell to 1-8 and had lost games 12-11, 11-6, 19-15, 11-8 and 12-6 before defeating West Lafayette 14-13 on Tuesday.

After a pair of blowout losses Wednesday and Thursday, Frontier needed some positive encouragement to close the week.

That's what Johnson, a former softball standout at Harrison High School, has brought.

"She is the most positive person I know," Alexis Johnson said. "She literally has nothing bad to say and if she ever does, it is going to bring you up as a player."

But Lafayette Jeff, with its own share of heartbreaking losses, needed to prove it could close out a game where freshman pitcher Sayler Teal tossed one of her better outings and fellow freshman Lilly Sexton had a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the sixth.

After giving up three runs in the top of the ninth, that looked like it wasn't going to happen.

Carlie Cox laced a single, stole second and scored on Miliana Herring's base hit.

It was the opening Lafayette Jeff needed.

Two innings earlier, Noyes flew out with a runner in scoring position with a chance to win the game. She hoped a chance at redemption and after Molly Wagner was hit by a pitch, Noyes got it.

"I have my ups and downs, everybody does," Noyes said. "It felt good to go up and hit again after that last at-bat. Two games ago I was struggling and was really upset."

Noyes was anything but upset Friday night, dancing her way down the third base line before teammates swarmed her at home plate.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

