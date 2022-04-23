4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1) DogFest 2022 (San Francisco)

After a two year hiatus, DogFest is back for its 15th year at Duboce Park. San Francisco’s dog and kid friendly festival will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event details can be seen here .

2) Battery Bluff Park Grand Opening (San Francisco)

This grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday April 23. Battery Bluff Park is located in the Presidio and is in front off Crissy Field, which is close to the Golden Gate Bridge.

3) Earth Day Beach Clean-Up & Sand Art (Marin County)

This clean-up will take place at Stinson Beach starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The weather should be around the low 60s with an afternoon breeze.

4) Kids Night at the Museum (Santa Rosa)

Kids will be able to explore the Schulz Museum, which will have a number of hands-on activities to celebrate Earth, water, and air. There will be a pizza dinner, arts, crafts, and cartooning for the kids. The event is recommended for kids ages 5-10, according to the event page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.