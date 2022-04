The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Columbiana County in the coming weeks. All outlined work is weather permitting. State Route 11 resurfacing project: Work is set to begin Monday to resurface nearly seven miles of state Route 11 from state Route 154 to state Route 344. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. The completion date is Oct. 31.

