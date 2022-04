There was a time, not too long ago, that you couldn’t get a good bagel here in the Hudson Valley. Okay, maybe it was a while ago, but time flies. Luckily, we now have some great places to get bagels all over the Hudson Valley, and I can tell you about at least a half dozen really good places to get bagels right here in Dutchess County. Ready? Here’s the list…

