LISBON – There are four Democrats vying for their party’s candidacy for the Sixth District U.S. Congress seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta. Only two of the four responded to multiple requests for an interview with the newspaper – Eric S. Jones of Austintown and Louis G. Lyras of Campbell. The other two names who will be on the ballot on May 3 are Martin Alexander of Boardman and Shawna Roberts of Belmont.

LISBON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO