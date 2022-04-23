Tire drop off

It’s not too late to sign up children to participate in this year’s Quakertown Super Kids Race (a soap box derby for Challenged Children). The race is free and open to children between 7 and 18 years old. To register a child, contact Janet Keene, Race Director by email: janwel2002@yahoo.com or phone 330-853-5114 and leave a message. The dates for this year’s race are May 21 (Practice Day at the Washingtonville VFW) and June 4 in Salem in front of City Hall on Broadway Avenue. The deadline to sign up a child is April 30.

SALEM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO