Tire drop off

SALEM — Fire Chief Scott Mason blamed an electrical issue for a fire in a home on North Ellsworth Avenue Thursday morning. No injuries were reported, but the Salvation Army was contacted to help three occupants of the two apartments find temporary housing. Firefighters were called to the scene...
SALEM — Keith A. Lofland, 84, died Thursday, April 21, 2022 at his daughter’s residence in Salem, Ohio. Keith was born on Friday, Nov. 5, 1937 in Sebring, Ohio the son of the late Theodore and Esther (Dunlap) Lofland. Keith was a graduate of Goshen High School and...
It’s not too late to sign up children to participate in this year’s Quakertown Super Kids Race (a soap box derby for Challenged Children). The race is free and open to children between 7 and 18 years old. To register a child, contact Janet Keene, Race Director by email: janwel2002@yahoo.com or phone 330-853-5114 and leave a message. The dates for this year’s race are May 21 (Practice Day at the Washingtonville VFW) and June 4 in Salem in front of City Hall on Broadway Avenue. The deadline to sign up a child is April 30.
LISBON — Holly M. Dinsio, 46, Youngstown, was served a secret indictment from March 2019 charging her with grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges she had a vehicle owned by Enterprise Holdings, a 2017 Hyundai Accent without their permission between June 21 and Nov. 13, 2018.
COLUMBIANA — Columbiana Ford is reaching out to the community by holding “Caring for Columbiana” Saturday, April 30, from 5 until 8 p.m. The Conkle Brothers will play live and Mexico City Bar will be catering. A raffle will feature free oil changes, an adult bike, a child’s bike and a vehicle inspection.
The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Columbiana County in the coming weeks. All outlined work is weather permitting. State Route 11 resurfacing project: Work is set to begin Monday to resurface nearly seven miles of state Route 11 from state Route 154 to state Route 344. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. The completion date is Oct. 31.
MINERVA –Jada Shafer’s walk-off RBI single in the eighth gave Minerva a 5-4 win over Salem in Eastern Buckeye Conference play on Thursday. Shafer totaled three hits and four RBIs. For Salem, Chase Toy had two hits and three RBIs. Rylie Troy added two hits and an RBI.
LEETONIA — Janice L. Wolf, 65, died Thursday at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown. She was born June 17, 1956 in Rochester, Pa., daughter of the late Marion and Blanche Bixler Akin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.
Alliance United Commercial Travelers Council #261, 4:30 p.m., Perkins. Mahoning County OSU Extension gardening workshop, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mahoning County Extension Office; morning keynote Amy Stone from OSU Extension will share 10 Landscape Design Tips When Creating, Enhancing, Reducing Or Just Starting Over; afternoon keynote will be Rees and Meghan Davis from Honey Hollow Herbs sharing their presentation Incorporating Herbs In the Landscape; $45; register at 330-533-5538 or go.osu.edu/springintoaction.
EAST PALESTINE — The East Palestine school board is seeking applicants for an open seat. Robert “Rube” Ginder resigned from the board April 9 for personal reasons. The term expires Dec. 31, 2023. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, he or she must run in the next general election.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jon Rettig Sr. was elected Vice President of The International Conference of Funeral Service Examining Boards at the 118th Annual Meeting. The event was held February 23-24, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Mr. Rettig, of Columbiana, Ohio, was elected District 4 Director in 2020, and previously served...
