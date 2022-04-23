Bucks dominate Bulls, 111-81, take 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen led both teams in scoring with 22 points. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks led by as many as 37 points on Friday night, taking the lead early in the game and never relinquishing it.

After scoring 33 first-quarter points, the Bucks outscored the Bulls 27-24 in the second quarter, taking a 60-41 halftime lead. Milwaukee dropped 30 points in the third quarter while holding Chicago to just 18 points in the quarter to pull away for good.

Grayson Allen led Milwaukee with 22 points. Allen shot 5-for-7 from three-point range, scoring 15 of his 22 points from beyond the arc.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and seven rebounds while dishing out a team-high nine assists.

Bobby Portis scored 18 points and dominated the boards, pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds for Milwaukee.

Nik Vucevic was Chicago's leading scorer, finishing with 19 points with six rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Zac LaVine was held to just 15 points, shooting 6-for-13 from the field.

The Bulls will host the Bucks for Game Four on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on ABC.