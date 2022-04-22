ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OU unveils Baker Mayfield statue... that looks nothing like him

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTvQY_0fHmv5za00

The Cleveland Browns were hoping for a resolution with QB Baker Mayfield sooner rather than later but that has not happened yet. With the NFL draft next week, it is possible that Mayfield makes it through that event still on the team.

Both the team and the quarterback are in a difficult spot with a divorce mandatory not just an option. How that split happens could be a huge story for both sides as well. A trade to a team, like Carolina or Seattle, that really wants him could help Cleveland recoup some cap space and a little draft capital.

For Mayfield, this offseason was expected to be a celebration but an injury in 2021 leading to a poor performance setup the team’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

His true celebration was Friday as Oklahoma revealed his statue from his Heisman Trophy days in Norman. Unfortunately for Mayfield, the negatives found him even at this celebration as the statue looks nothing like him:

While social media has made numerous jokes, it is another sad piece to a sad offseason for the quarterback who led the team back to the playoffs in 2020. While it is an honor to have a statue made to celebrate his great college accomplishments, it will be overshadowed by the poor execution of said statue.

Hopefully, Mayfield and Cleveland will find a resolution to their separation soon that benefits both sides and helps the quarterback move on from last year and the poor performance by his statue maker.

Comments / 2

Related
Complex

Deshaun Watson Responds to ‘Why Should You Be Believed Instead of More Than 20 Women’ Question at Browns Presser

Following his trade to the Cleveland Browns under a five-year deal, Deshaun Watson has once again denied the sexual misconduct allegations he’s facing. Over 20 women have filed civil suits against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct during massages, but earlier this month a grand jury determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the 26-year-old quarterback. He could still face additional charges in other states, however. During a press conference on Friday, he was asked about the allegations again and insisted he’s never assaulted any women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Brown Sports

Johnny Manziel appears to have a new girlfriend

Johnny Manziel and his ex-wife finalized their divorce a few months ago, and it appears the former Heisman Trophy winner is now in a new relationship. Manziel has been spotted spending time with Instagram model Kenzie Werner in South Beach this week. TMZ shared some photos of the two at the beach together on Wednesday, and they were later seen partying at some nightclubs in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Pchopz
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
Daily Mail

Texas woman, 25, drops paternity lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - BUT she still wants a DNA test to prove he is actually her father

A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit. Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday and obtained by DailyMail.com that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim, which was dismissed without prejudice, meaning she can refile at a later date.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
146K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy