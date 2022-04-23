ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton

By Brónagh Tumulty, Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qumCH_0fHmv2LP00

CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series without the injured Khris Middleton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, Bobby Portis had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Bucks made it look easy coming off two shaky performances at home.

Coming off two shaky performances at home, Milwaukee quieted a raucous crowd watching Chicago’s first playoff game at the United Center in five years almost as soon as it started. The Bucks led by 24 in the second quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

Middleton is expected to miss the rest of the series after spraining his left knee in Wednesday night in a loss. Game 4 is Sunday in Chicago.

Antetokounmpo scored all but two of his points after the first quarter. The two-time MVP finished with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jrue Holiday added 16 points to help the Bucks beat the Bulls for the 18th time in 20 games.

Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 19 points. Zach LaVine had 15 and DeMar DeRozan finished with just 11 after setting a career playoff high with 41 in Game 2.

The Bucks had it going right from the start, racing out to a 60-41 halftime lead even with Middleton sidelined.

Allen helped squash the “Let’s go Bulls!” chants, nailing four 3s and scoring 14 in the half. That had to make it even tougher for fans still upset about his hard foul that resulted in a broken wrist for Alex Caruso during a game in Milwaukee in January. They showered him with boos but couldn’t throw him off his game.

Antetokounmpo started a 13-0 run early in the second quarter with a 19-footer and dunk. And Allen finished it with a driving layup that bumped the lead to 46-22.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Portis wore goggles after missing most of Game 2 with a right eye abrasion. He took a hit to the face from Chicago’s Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter Wednesday as both players were going after a rebound. … G George Hill (abdominal strain) missed his fourth game in a row. And coach Mike Budenholzer said he doesn’t appear close to returning. … Milwaukee has won 12 of 13 at the United Center dating to the 2016-17 season

Bulls: The Bulls have not won a home playoff game since beating Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. Chicago lost that series in six games. … Assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter were back with the team after missing the first two games because of COVID-19. Assistant Maurice Cheeks, however, was out because of a non-COVID illness, coach Billy Donovan said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Cleveland, WI
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Middleton, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Maurice Cheeks
Person
Chris Fleming
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Mike Budenholzer
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
WGN News

Cubs’ offense goes cold late in loss to Pirates

CHICAGO – After falling to .500 after losing 2-of-3 to the Rays, it looked like the Cubs were ready to bounce back in a big way against the Pirates early on Thursday at Wrigley Field. But a fast start on offense wouldn’t lead to a good finish, as the team is now saddled with their […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#Mvp#Upse
WGN News

4th body pulled from Chicago waters in less than a week

CHICAGO — A woman’s body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning. This is the fourth body that has been found in the city waterways in the past week. Police said the woman’s body, identified Friday night as Karina Alanis, 31, was discovered in the 2600 block of South Damen around 7:50 a.m. and […]
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine gets brutally honest on playing through knee injury as Bulls try to upset Bucks

The Chicago Bulls came into the NBA playoffs with little-to-no momentum. Several key players are dealing with injuries and their inability to beat the best teams was well known. Yet, they are tied 1-1 with the reigning-champion Milwaukee Bucks as the series heads to Chicago. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are looking to make this Bulls’ season truly meaningful as they start what should be a multi-year stint together.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
WGN News

Alfonso Rivas drives in 5 as Cubs pound Pirates 21-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0 on Saturday. Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago’s eight-run second with a three-run homer. He tacked on RBI singles in the fourth and fifth. The Cubs […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy