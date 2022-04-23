ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evacuation orders lifted following a small fire west of I-25 between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Friday night

By Tony Keith
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire in Colorado Springs Friday night near I-25 and Fillmore. The fire was reported at about 9:45 p.m. in the area of 3228 N. Chestnut Street. The...

Summons written following human-caused fire that threatened hundreds of homes in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were responding to a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Friday on the north side of the city. The cause of the fire was originally ruled a “welding” incident and was updated to “illegal hot work during a burn restriction.” No permit was obtained for the welding work and proper hot work precautions were not followed, according to officials.
All Evacuations Lifted For Silver Charm Fire Burning In Farm Neighborhood In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the area of Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25 Friday. All evacuations were lifted for the so-called “Silver Charm Fire” just before 4 p.m. Friday. CSFD drone footage from Silver Charm Fire. You can see the fire was located right behind homes in the area. Great job by all agencies involved. Firefighters will remain on the scene to patrol hot spots tonight. High winds are expected to continue. Be careful #cowx pic.twitter.com/eADO823Ny5 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 23, 2022 The cause of the fire was originally ruled a welding...
Work to begin on I-25 between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Sunday night, continue through Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers out late over the next few days can expect to see road crews out on I-25. According to CDOT, crews will be out the next three nights conducting pre-construction investigative drilling between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods ahead of an improvement project slated to start this summer. While workers are out, drivers can expect to see single-lane and shoulder closures on both sides of I-25.
