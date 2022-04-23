ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

‘The Shining’ prop axe Jack Nicholson used up for auction

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2OXZ_0fHmtp8p00

(NEXSTAR) — “Heeere’s Johnny!”

For just a few more days, horror fans and collectors alike can place their bids for a chance to own a piece of Hollywood history: a prop axe Oscar-winner Jack Nicholson wielded during the filming of the 1980s horror classic “The Shining.”

It comes with a high price: minimum bids are $50,000.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auctions , which sells pop culture and sports memorabilia, estimates the prop, believed to be made of foam, will ultimately sell for between $60,000 and $90,000. As of Friday afternoon, there were at least three bids for the item.

How the Colorado Sun relates to Skin Cancer

The axe is one of several Nicholson used during the filming of the Stanley Kubrick chiller. The film’s most famous scene features Nicholson hacking a bathroom door to pieces to get to his wife (played by Shelley Duval), whom he’s trying to kill.

If the axe is too pricey, the auction house has another “Shining” prop up for grabs. A screen-used knife from the film is signed and inscribed “REDRUM” by actor Danny Lloyd, who played Danny, the son of Nicholson’s character, Jack Torrance. The minimum bid is $1,000, and it’s expected to sell between $2,000 and $3,000, Gotta Have Rock and Roll says.

Two other axes from the Stanley Kubrick movie have fetched big auction prices. A different foam axe sold for $57,600, while a wooden axe went for $211,000, Forbes reports.

Police investigating shooting in Grand Junction

“The Shining,” based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel, was released in May 1980 and became what’s considered a masterpiece of the horror genre. It was recently named No. 2 on Time Out’s list of The 100 Best Horror Movies list — right between “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974) and “The Exorcist” (1973).

One person who has famously hated the film is King himself, who found it emotionally cold and too different from his book.

“It’s certainly beautiful to look at: gorgeous sets, all those Steadicam shots,” King told The Paris Review in 2006. “I used to call it a Cadillac with no engine in it. You can’t do anything with it except admire it as sculpture. You’ve taken away its primary purpose, which is to tell a story.”

A sequel film, “Doctor Sleep” (based on the King novel of the same name), was released in 2019 and features much of the original film’s iconography, including the door Nicholson hacks with the axe. King loved “Doctor Sleep” so much he said it even warmed his feelings toward its predecessor.

Bidding on both the axe and the knife end next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Entertainment
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Nicholson Wanted His Joker to Scare Kids — Because He Knew They’d Like the Feeling

Jack Nicholson knew immediately how he was going to play the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman; it was going to be the only way the film would have been taken seriously. The multi-winning Oscar actor, who turned 85 on Friday, explained in a previous making-of featurette that the classic DC comic book villain could not be a bombastic cartoon incarnation. If he were, the picture would be dismissed before it even got out of the gate.More from The Hollywood ReporterJosh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: "Would Have Been a Fun Deal"'Batman Unburied': Spotify Podcast Set to...
MOVIES
The Independent

Jack Nicholson: Resurfaced video shows actor moments before Stanley Kubrick filmed The Shining axe scene

A video showing Jack Nicholson gearing up to perform the iconic “Here’s Johnny!” axe scene in The Shining has resurfaced online.Nicholson, who turns 85 today (22 April), played Jack Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of the Stephen King novel – and the performance is considered one of his greatest.The clip shows the actor getting into the mindset of Torrance, who has been convinced by the ghosts of the Overlook hotel to murder his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and son, Danny (Danny Lloyd) Nicholson can be seen – axe in hand – jumping up and down, shouting “axe murderer.”...
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Jack Nicholson’s 10 best movies ranked

Jack Nicholson turns 85 today. His films have earned him widespread acclaim and box office success, cementing him as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. To wish the 3-time Oscar-winning screen legend a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his, plus a few honorable mentions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Lloyd
Person
Stephen King
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Jack Nicholson
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Shining#Axe#Nexstar#Rock And Roll Auctions
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & His Wife Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at Post-Oscars Party: PHOTO

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Gene Hackman Quit Hollywood Forever

He was trained to be an actor, not a star, his words, but Gene Hackman will be remembered as both, even after this shooting star finally escaped the Hollywood limelight. A two-time Oscar winner out of an impressive five nominations, this guy has his share of trophies. So why did this legend step away from it all? And what went on behind the camera?
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Secret best friends! Samuel L Jackson, 73, gets a hug from Denzel Washington, 67, as he receives his honorary Oscar... 32 years after they co-starred in Mo' Better Blues

No actor's films have made more money in box office history than Samuel L Jackson, but he had never won an Oscar until Friday, when he was awarded an honorary statuette by the Academy. The 73-year-old known for collaborations with Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, and a regular feature in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy