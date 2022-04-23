ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Mike Smith: Keeps rolling versus Avalanche

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Smith stopped 34 of 37 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. Smith has won eight...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
NHL
markerzone.com

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner undergoing season-ending knee surgery

As the Vegas Golden Knights look to make the playoffs over this final stretch of the season, they now will have to do so without their starting goaltender. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner’s season is over. He opted to undergo surgery for a major knee injury he suffered against Philadelphia last month. Lehner attempted to play through that injury over the past month but finally made the choice to end his season to get started on the recovery process.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Bags apple on power play

Getzlaf recorded a power-play assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. Getzlaf's expected final road game in his career came against a team he battled often in his 17 NHL seasons. He set up Trevor Zegras on the Ducks' first goal -- it's a fitting passing-of-the-torch type of moment on the eve of Getzlaf's retirement. The 36-year-old center has 36 points (11 on the power play) with 101 shots on net, 86 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 55 outings this season. Getzlaf is set to don the webbed 'D' one more time Sunday in the Ducks' home finale versus the Blues.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Won't return this season

Atkinson (lower body) will miss the final four games of the campaign, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will finish the year having picked up a respectable 23 goals and 50 points through 73 contests. At this point there's no reason to believe that the 32-year-old winger won't be fully recovered in time for next season's training camp.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-3 Loss To Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got a hat trick in the second period from Evander Kane, and Mike Smith continued his dominance in regulation over the Colorado Avalanche as the Oilers dumped the Avs, 6-3, on Friday. The hat trick gave Kane 20 goals for the seventh consecutive season. Smith hasn’t lost to Colorado in regulation since 2008, when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Avalanche vs. Oilers Prediction and Odds (Edmonton Fighting for Home-Ice Advantage)

The Edmonton Oilers are set to play host to the Colorado Avalanche in Western Conference action. The Avs have already clinched first place in the Central Division, but are playing with a lot of injuries right now. They are likely to pull back over the last few games of the year and try to lick their wounds before the playoffs start. If you need any further evidence of this, consider that the Avs lost to the last place Kraken on Wednesday night 3-2. Colorado is on a two-game losing streak and I don’t think they really care.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 2-0 Loss to the Washington Capitals

Another game, another NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie Bokondji “Boko” Imama played in his first NHL game and goalie Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves, but the Coyotes were unable to find the scoreboard in a 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals in front of an announced crowd of 14,053 fans at Gila River Arena on Friday.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers begin their final two-game road trip of the regular season at Nationwide Arena on Sunday afternoon against the Columbus Blue Jackets. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Kane's four points help Oilers defeat Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

EDMONTON -- Evander Kane scored a hat trick and had an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Friday. Connor McDavid had three assists, Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell each had a...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche at Jets

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-17-6) AT WINNIPEG JETS (35-32-11) 7:00 PM MT | ROGERS PLACE. The Colorado Avalanche begin the final week of the regular season as they seek a season sweep against the division rival Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening. Puck will drop at 5 p.m. MT at Canada Life Centre.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Woodcroft Gets Approval From McDavid & Agent

TSN Edmonton Oilers’ reporter, Ryan Rishaug, posed a question last Monday via Twitter. He used his podcast account to ask, “Has Jay Woodcroft done enough to earn a long-term deal?” and got Oilers fans to chime in. The next day, Connor McDavid’s agent, Jeff Jackson publicly replied,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Riley Sheahan: Opens scoring in loss

Sheahan scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Sheahan put the Kraken on the board at 6:50 of the first period, but they couldn't hang onto their lead as their lead dried up later. The goal snapped Sheahan's six-game drought. The 30-year-old center has 14 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 65 contests this season, mainly playing in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Roope Hintz: Five goals in last four games

Hintz scored twice in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken. He drained both within 2:05 in the second period. Hintz's first was an easy one -- Jason Robertson's shot toward an open net redirected off his stick as he as hanging out in the crease. His second was a nifty stickhandling move that turned Adam Larsson inside out before he went five-hole on Chris Driedger on a power play. Hintz has 37 goals (70 points) in 77 games, including five snipes in his last four games (six points).
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/21/22 @ Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars play their final road game of the regular season Thursday against the Calgary Flames on the second night of a back-to-back. The Stars are in the middle of a dismal road trip. They watched the Vancouver Canucks swarm them 6-2 on Monday night in a game where they were completely overwhelmed. Then, they chased the high-flying Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday after falling behind 2-0 early in the first, eventually dropping that one 5-2. With the playoffs on the line for a team that is supposed to be playing the best hockey at the most important time, this trip so far has been alarming. The two losses dropped them to .500 on the road with a 19-19-2 record on the season.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Collects helper Saturday

Leddy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Leddy provided the secondary helper on Ivan Barabshev's tally in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought with Leddy, who has brought stability in a top-four role for the Blues. He's up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating through 72 appearances when accounting for his time with the Red Wings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

