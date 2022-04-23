ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Notches one of each Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Friday's...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
WFAA

Hintz scores 2 for playoff-contending Stars in 3-2 win

DALLAS — (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two goals in a span of about two minutes to pull Dallas even in the second, and Vladislav Namestnikov got the game-winner soon after to give the playoff-contending Stars a much-needed 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Not...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Bags apple on power play

Getzlaf recorded a power-play assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. Getzlaf's expected final road game in his career came against a team he battled often in his 17 NHL seasons. He set up Trevor Zegras on the Ducks' first goal -- it's a fitting passing-of-the-torch type of moment on the eve of Getzlaf's retirement. The 36-year-old center has 36 points (11 on the power play) with 101 shots on net, 86 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 55 outings this season. Getzlaf is set to don the webbed 'D' one more time Sunday in the Ducks' home finale versus the Blues.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Avalanche 3

EDMONTON, AB - It's official: playoff hockey is coming back to Edmonton. The Oilers went shot-for-shot with the Western Conference's elite and came out on top on Friday night, defeating the Avalanche 6-3 at Rogers Place to clinch a spot in the post-season. Edmonton was paced by an Evander Kane...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Collects helper Saturday

Leddy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Leddy provided the secondary helper on Ivan Barabshev's tally in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought with Leddy, who has brought stability in a top-four role for the Blues. He's up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating through 72 appearances when accounting for his time with the Red Wings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Kane's four points help Oilers defeat Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

EDMONTON -- Evander Kane scored a hat trick and had an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Friday. Connor McDavid had three assists, Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell each had a...
NHL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers begin their final two-game road trip of the regular season at Nationwide Arena on Sunday afternoon against the Columbus Blue Jackets. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Opens and closes scoring

Faulk scored a pair of goals on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Faulk opened the scoring at 3:13 of the first period, and he also set up Ivan Barbashev on the Blues' second goal. The Coyotes rallied in the third period, but Faulk secured the win 30 seconds into overtime. This is the fourth time in his career the defenseman has scored 15 times in a season. He's up to 45 points, 160 shots on net, 148 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating through 73 contests. In April, he's posted seven goals and eight helpers through 13 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Pulled after sixth goal

Saros allowed six goals on 30 shots Saturday before being pulled at 2:08 of the third period. The Predators lost 6-2 to the Lightning. It was a wild first with the Bolts going up 3-1 on goals by Victor Hedman, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov. Saros settled down in the second and the only surrendered a snipe by Steven Stamkos. But the wheels fell off early in the third with goals by Ross Colton at 1:37 and Patrick Maroon at 2:08. Saros has alternated wins and losses over his last eight starts (since April 7) and has been pulled twice in his last three. The Preds are four points up on Vegas for the last wild card spot.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Notches assist in loss

Larsson logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Larsson set up Riley Sheahan on the Kraken's opening tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Larsson has a goal and three assists in his last six games as he finishes the season strong in an all-around manner. The Swede is more of a physical defenseman, but he's been solid with 23 points to go with 180 hits, 135 blocked shots, 53 PIM and 109 shots on net through 78 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Snaps drought with helper

Gurianov provided an assist and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken. Gurianov had gone seven games without a point entering Saturday. He changed that by setting up Vladislav Namestnikov's game-winning tally in the second period. Consistency remains an issue for Gurianov, who has been an occasional healthy scratch under head coach Rick Bowness. The winger set a new career high in points with 31 in 70 contests with his helper Saturday. He's added 141 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-2 rating.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Dishes pair of assists

Stralman recorded two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues. Stralman helped out on goals by Nathan Smith and Michael Carcone in the contest. The pair of helpers got Stralman to the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. The 35-year-old blueliner has added 94 blocked shots, 91 shots on goal, 90 hits and a minus-21 rating in 71 appearances.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres recall veteran goalie Aaron Dell

The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday morning that they have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans of the AHL ahead of their game at home against the New York Islanders. According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, goaltender Craig Anderson had left practice early on Friday, apparently necessitating the move for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Stars' Roope Hintz: Five goals in last four games

Hintz scored twice in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken. He drained both within 2:05 in the second period. Hintz's first was an easy one -- Jason Robertson's shot toward an open net redirected off his stick as he as hanging out in the crease. His second was a nifty stickhandling move that turned Adam Larsson inside out before he went five-hole on Chris Driedger on a power play. Hintz has 37 goals (70 points) in 77 games, including five snipes in his last four games (six points).
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Roster Moves: Avalanche Recall Justus Annunen from Eagles

On Saturday morning, the Avalanche announced that the team recalled goaltender Justus Annunen from its AHL affiliate the Colorado Eagles. The news comes as a result after goaltender Pavel Francouz suffered an upper-body injury while on the bench and serving as the backup netminder in Friday night's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Set to back up

Dell has been promoted from AHL Rochester and will back up Dustin Tokarski on Saturday against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Dell may remain with the big club for the final three games of the season. He's gone 1-8-1 while posting a 4.04 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 12 top-level appearances this season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Achieves 40-goal season

Lindholm scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks. Lindholm put an end to just his second three-game point drought of the season with the opening tally 2:44 into the second period. He also set up Dillon Dube on the game-winner in the third. Lindholm completed a couple of milestone achievements Saturday -- he has 40 goals and 80 points through 79 contests this season. The 27-year-old center has added 226 shots on net, a plus-58 rating and 60 hits.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-3 Loss To Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got a hat trick in the second period from Evander Kane, and Mike Smith continued his dominance in regulation over the Colorado Avalanche as the Oilers dumped the Avs, 6-3, on Friday. The hat trick gave Kane 20 goals for the seventh consecutive season. Smith hasn’t lost to Colorado in regulation since 2008, when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
DENVER, CO

