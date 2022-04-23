ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Collects three hits, two RBI

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with two RBI during Friday's 4-2 win against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Albert Pujols is impacting the St. Louis Cardinals in more ways than one

Albert Pujols is impacting the St. Louis Cardinals in more ways than one, both on the field and with his leadership away from the field. When the St. Louis Cardinals signed Albert Pujols, they expected him to contribute to the major-league roster. So far, he has done just that, as he is hitting .389 with two home runs and four RBI while seeing the majority of his at-bats against left-handed pitchers and soft-tossing right-handers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

4 offseason moves the St. Louis Cardinals already regret

The St. Louis Cardinals have had overall pitching concerns that should have been addressed closer this offseason. Pitching depth was an issue in 2021 and it’s already posing as an issue that should have been better addressed this offseason by the St. Louis Cardinals. While all three have had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

It’s time for baseball fans to put some respect on St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman

The next great St. Louis Cardinals star is bubbling to a boil in Triple-A right now, and it’s time for baseball fans to familiarize themselves with him. Young St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman has been absolutely raking to begin the season at the club’s highest minor league affiliate. Gorman, 22, has registered 15 hits through his first 50 plate appearances, with seven of them being home runs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
UPI News

Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season

MIAMI, April 22 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals players not only benefit from Albert Pujols' physical presence in the batting order, but they also rely on lessons the veteran slugger offers behind the scenes during his final MLB season. "That's why I'm here," Pujols told UPI before the Cardinals faced...
MLB
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly from Cardinals series with Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals got their brooms out for a sweep, but the Miami Marlins had other plans. It wasn’t necessarily easy for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they were able to take the series from the Miami Marlins in Miami’s loanDepot park. Tuesday, Cardinals 5, Marlins 1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Slash
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza starting for Rockies on Saturday in Game 1

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. In the first game of the doubleheader, Daza is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Our models project Daza for 0.9 hits,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Exits after HBP

Perez left Saturday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the hand, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by an offering from Yohan Ramirez in the top of the seventh inning. He remained in the game to take his base, and he ultimately came around to score on a Carlos Santana home run. However, Perez was replaced by Cam Gallagher behind the plate in the bottom of the frame. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out of the lineup Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Racks up three hits Thursday

Arenado went 3-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Marlins. The star third baseman produced nearly all of St. Louis' offense against a standout Miami pitching effort, compiling three of his team's five singles after homering for his team's only runs Wednesday. It was the fourth multi-hit effort of the campaign for Arenado, who has gotten a hit in all but one of his 11 contests to start the season. He ranks second among qualified MLB hitters with a .405 average on the campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Reds
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks strike early, pitching holds lead in win over Mets

Humberto Castellanos spun sliders and off-speed pitches mixed with fastballs, doing so with such effectiveness that the 24-year-old Diamondbacks right-hander was able to limit a good offensive team. Castellanos threw 69 pitches over five innings and got his first win of the season in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Chase Field.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Swipes three bags

Bader went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's win over the Reds. He helped manufacture runs in multiple innings. After a successful theft his first time on base, Bader decided to take second and third when he reached a second time. The outfielder has gone six games without an extra-base hit and has a .195/.298/.268 slash line early on, so expect to have to sacrifice in the other hitting categories if you want to chase these steals.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

St. Louis' Paul DeJong sitting on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. DeJong will rest against his division competition after the Cardinals picked Edmundo Sosa as Friday's shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, DeJong has produced a 14.3% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Blackmon's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his long ball accounted for the Rockies' final two runs and proved to be the difference in the eventual victory. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start this season with a .227/.306/.409 slash line, but he does have four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles) and six RBI over 51 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy