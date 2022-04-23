ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Griffin Canning: Scheduled to throw Friday

Canning (back) is expected to toss a bullpen session Friday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. Canning threw...

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Reveals When He Will Return

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been out since taking a pitch to the hand on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Trout attempted to get out of the way, but to no avail as the pitch hit him square on his left hand. However, the Angels and their fans...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario heads to Atlanta's bench on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will sit out after Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley were picked as Atlanta's starting left fielder and third baseman against their division rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 31 batted balls this season, Rosario has...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: X-rays negative

Perez had X-rays on the hand hit by a pitch Saturday and they turned up negative, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. It's still likely that Perez will get Sunday off, and an X-ray isn't always dispositive, but this is at least some optimistic news.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Travis Jankowski sitting for Mets Friday

New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jankowski is being replaced in right field by Starling Marte versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 21 plate appearances this season, Jankowski has a .316 batting average with a .697...
PHOENIX, AZ
Griffin Canning
ClutchPoints

2 Angels overreactions after 2 weeks of 2022 MLB season

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a terrific start to open the 2022 MLB season. They currently sit atop the AL West and have matched up well with their AL West rivals. But it is still early and the Angels still need to prove they can maintain consistency as the season rolls on. The team has some question marks as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks strike early, pitching holds lead in win over Mets

Humberto Castellanos spun sliders and off-speed pitches mixed with fastballs, doing so with such effectiveness that the 24-year-old Diamondbacks right-hander was able to limit a good offensive team. Castellanos threw 69 pitches over five innings and got his first win of the season in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Chase Field.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Betts homers twice as Dodgers down Padres, 6-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won nine out of their last 10 games to start the 2022 MLB season, cruising to a 10-3 record and an early lead in the NL West race. Friday night's victory came in the form of a 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres, their first win against their divisional rivals on the 2022 season and their tenth in a row dating back to 2021.The Boys in Blue were backed by a nearly lights out pitching performance from their pitching staff, who allowed just four hits on the evening, and a three homer night from the offense...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

Dodgers place Andrew Heaney on IL, recall Zach McKinstry

In a bit of surprising news, the Dodgers have placed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney on the 10-day IL after reports of shoulder discomfort in his throwing arm. He's coming off a pair of scoreless starts for Los Angeles, working 10.1 innings with 16 strikeouts - 11 of which came in a dazzling six inning shutout against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Heaney was signed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal for the 2022 season due to the "upside" and "talent" that the Dodgers saw in him after nine big league seasons, most of which came with the Los Angeles Angels.The Dodgers recalled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Blackmon's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his long ball accounted for the Rockies' final two runs and proved to be the difference in the eventual victory. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start this season with a .227/.306/.409 slash line, but he does have four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles) and six RBI over 51 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Begins rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Fletcher has spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list with his strained left hip, but he'll miss at least a bit more time. Given the relatively brief length of his absence, he's unlikely to need a long rehab assignment, though the Angels have yet to specify exactly when he's expected to return.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Archie Bradley: Knocked around Friday

Bradley gave up three runs on four hits while retiring only one batter against Baltimore on Friday. The veteran reliever entered in the sixth inning with the Angels down by two runs, but that deficit ballooned to five by the time the frame was over. Bradley allowed four straight singles before recording his first (and only) out, and three of those hitters eventually came around to score. The right-hander's first campaign with Los Angeles if off to a rough start, as he has posted a 11.12 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 5.2 innings thus far.
ANAHEIM, CA

